Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy’s GF shares glimpses from their romantic getaway in Toronto ahead of the open week

Michigan Wolverines quarterback, J.J. McCarthy is having a stellar time both on and off the gridiron. His team is undefeated this season and is one of the favorites for the national championship.

His relationship with longtime girlfriend, Katya Kuropas also seems to be thriving, and during Michigan's bye week, the couple went off on a vacation in Toronto.

McCarthy's girlfriend shared glimpses of their romantic getaway which involved a visit to an aquarium on her Instagram stories with the caption:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"bye week in Toronto, Ontario."

Enter caption

J.J. McCarthy's Heisman season?

After completing 21-of-27 of his passes for 287 yards resulting in 4 touchdowns against the Michigan State Spartans, J.J McCarthy rocketed past Washington Huskies' QB, Michael Penix Jr. as the Heisman favorite.

McCarthy has thrown for 1,799 yards on 78.1% completion, the second-best in college football just behind Oregon Ducks ace, Bo Nix.

J.J. McCarthy's Wolverines are unbeaten this season and they appear like strong favorites to win the national championship despite the sign-stealing scandal that has rocked the program.

Speaking during Michigan's bye week, McCarthy shifted the focus away from his Heisman chances to the team's championship chances.

“It’s a tremendous honor, but at the end of the day I couldn’t care less about that,” McCarthy said. “I don’t really care about trophies, I care about championships and that’s the same thing that this entire team cares about. It’s a tremendous honor, but we’re going to still focus on our goals and getting better every single day.”

J.J. McCarthy also shared the secret behind his successful season.

“Where I’m at right now, it feels extremely comfortable,” McCarthy said. “Because I found that weekly routine that just really suits me, and does well for me on Saturdays. And I just credit that to the preparation Coach Campbell — has done a great job with me, Coach Moore has done a great job with me, Coach Harbaugh. It’s all the way up. Just the preparation has been elite. So, Saturdays come a heck of a lot easier."

Nothing sums up J.J. McCarthy's season more than a remark made by Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh on his quarterback following the win against Indiana.

"J.J. is a once-in-a-generation quarterback," Harbaugh said Monday. "J.J. has shown to be on a path to be the best quarterback in Michigan history. Going forward, J.J. will be the quarterback that all future quarterbacks are compared to."

Considering the fact that Michigan has had quarterbacks like Ricky Leach and the greatest of them all, Tom Brady, that's a pretty huge claim.

It will be interesting to see, whether J.J. McCarthy's season will end in a Heisman Trophy and national championship win.