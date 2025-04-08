Michigan spring game 2025: Top 5 players to watch out for in Sherrone Moore's team ft. Bryce Underwood

Sherrone Moore is set to enter his second year as coach of the Michigan Wolverines and hopes to lead his team to a spot in the College Football Playoff. Michigan began their spring training camp on March 18 and will host will host their Maize vs. Blue Spring Game on April 19.

Last year, Michigan finished the season with an 8-5 record and placed seventh in the Big Ten standings. They struggled early against competitive teams in the league, including losses to the Texas Longhorns and Washington Huskies. However, Michigan finished the season strong with a three-game winning streak.

Michigan ended its season with a 19-13 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Dec. 31.

Quarterback Davis Warren led the team to victory with 9 of 12 completed passes for 73 yards and one touchdown. Warren is among the players who left the team following the 2024 season. In his senior year, the former Wolverines starter completed 134 passes for 1,199 yards and seven touchdowns.

Moore will have a relatively new roster and here are the top five players to look out for in the Maize vs. Blue Spring Game.

Top 5 players to watch out for in Sherrone Moore's team

#5 Ernest Hausmann - LB

Ernest Hausmann will return to the Wolverines for his third year. He played a key role in the team's defense last season. Hausmann led Moore's team in tackles with 89 total tackles (54 solo), two sacks and one interception.

One of his best performances of last year was in the team's 27-17 loss to Washington on Oct. 5. He ended the matchup with 12 total tackles (eight solo) and one interception. Hausmann also contributed to their win in the ReliaQuest Bowl, achieving seven total tackles (four solo).

In his senior year, Hausmann will try to finish his college career on a high note and enter the 2026 NFL draft.

#4 Justice Haynes - RB

After two seasons with Alabama, Justice Haynes will make his Michigan debut this year. He had 79 carries for 448 yards and seven touchdowns as a backup running back last year.

One of the highlights of his sophomore year was Alabama's 34-0 win against the Missouri Tigers on Oct. 26. Haynes had eight carries for 79 yards and one touchdown. The running back also had a strong showing in the Crimson Tide's 63-0 win over the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Aug. 31. He led the team in rushing yards in the game with four carries for 102 yards and one touchdown.

Moore lost his best running backs, Kalel Mullings and Donovan Edwards, as they are set to enter the 2025 NFL draft. Fans should look out for Haynes because he could be the first option for the position.

#3 Donaven McCulley - WR

Donaven McCulley is another new star who has transferred to Michigan for the upcoming season. The wide receiver played three seasons for the Indiana Hoosiers and decided to join Moore's team for more opportunities for his last year in college football.

He suffered a season-ending injury in his last year with Indiana. McCulley has recovered and is expected to be one of the key targets on offense. The Maize vs. Blue Spring Game will be his chance to outperform other WRs to be the starting quarterback's first throwing option.

#2 Semaj Morgan - WR

Semaj Morgan returns to Michigan for his third year with the program. He had the third-most receiving yards last season with 27 receptions for 139 yards and one touchdown.

His best performance in his sophomore year was in the team's 31-12 loss to the Texas Longhorns on Sep. 7. Morgan ended the game with five receptions for 45 yards and one touchdown.

WR Tyler Morris and TE Colston Loveland were the two best receiving yards leaders last year. However, they are both off the roster for the upcoming season, giving Morgan a chance to play a more prominent role in Moore's offense.

#1 Bryce Underwood - QB

Bryce Underwood is expected to be the team's new starting quarterback. He joins Michigan after four years playing for the Belleville High School Tigers. Underwood achieved 11,488 completed passes and 152 touchdowns during his time with his former team.

College football insiders have praised Underwood for his development in spring training camp. The Maize vs. Blue Spring Game will allow fans to see if the hype behind the freshman quarterback is justified.

