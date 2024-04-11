Michigan Spring Games 2024: Dates, Schedule, Time, TV Channel & More

The Michigan Wolverines play one Spring Game every year in a scrimmage against themselves, which is dubbed the Maize vs. Blue Spring Game. A lot of teams play a scrimmage game that does not count in the overall standings in order to get an early stance on some of the competitions for positions. This will also give the fans a chance to see the team under coach Sherrone Moore.

The Michigan Wolverines have undergone a significant amount of changes to the program since winning the national championship a little more than three months ago. Let's take a look at all of the details surrounding the 2024 Spring Game for the team.

Michigan Spring Games 2024

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

There is only one Spring Game that takes place as it is an annual tradition for the spring football season to battle against one another. We have all the details, so let's talk about how we can watch the game, whether it is in person or from anywhere in the world.

Also Read: Greg Scruggs resignation: Michigan HC's Sherrone Moore drops first reaction to DL coach's unexpected move

Michigan Spring Games TV Schedule

Date: Sunday, April 20

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox

Michigan Spring Games Live Stream Details

The game is going to be broadcast on Fox, so that means there will also be a live stream component. The game will be streamed on YouTube TV, Fubo and the Fox Sports app.

Michigan Spring Games Ticket Price

The Michigan Wolverines are not going to be selling tickets for their Spring Game so there is no price associated for this game.

Is Michigan's Spring Game open to the public?

The game has been free to the public, both to watch the game as well as parking. This has been something that has been going on for years now, and there has been no sign of a change. If you are in the local Ann Arbor, Michigan area and want to see the defending national champions, head over to the stadium and watch them play for free.

Also Read: How many players are in the 2024 NFL Combine? Exploring Wolverines' dominance at pre-draft event following Natty success

Poll : Are you going to watch the Michigan Spring Game? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion