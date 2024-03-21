Greg Scruggs resignation: Michigan HC Sherrone Moore drops first reaction to DL coach's unexpected move

The Michigan Wolverines have made many changes to their program since they won the national championship a few months ago. It was announced earlier today that defensive lineman coach Greg Scruggs has resigned, per Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore.

"I just received notice that Greg Scruggs has resigned his position, effective immediately," Moore said (via Chris Vannini on X). "I am unable to comment further as this is a University matter."

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Scruggs was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated on Saturday, and the Ann Arbor Police Department arrested him on the same day after the field sobriety tests.

Scruggs was hired earlier this month after being with the Wisconsin Badgers in the same position. While it is unclear how Moore and the Michigan Wolverines will address the opening as they are in the Spring Practice portion of the year, it will be interesting to see how things wind up going forward.

Also Read: Why was Greg Scruggs arrested? Looking at latest charges against Michigan DE coach ahead of 2024 season

What should we expect without Greg Scruggs for the Michigan Wolverines?

The Michigan Wolverines have been doing well despite all of the changes to the team, with Sherrone Moore taking over the coach when Jim Harbaugh left for the Los Angeles Chargers job. With a lot of players entering the 2024 NFL draft and doing well, there are going to be a significant amount of changes in their roster.

The expansion of the College Football Playoff this season opens the door for the Michigan Wolverines to make the national championship. They will likely be in the College Football Playoff this season and with the expansion of these Power Five conferences, they are going to be in contention.

With Greg Scruggs no longer with the Michigan Wolverines, this gives Moore a chance to make another splash.

What does the Michigan Wolverines schedule look like in 2024?

The Michigan State Wolverines have a tougher schedule this season than they did last season. This season will see a rematch of the 2024 National Championship Game against Washington, along with other significant games like a non-conference game against Texas.

Below is the complete breakdown of their 2024 college football schedule. Expect to see them competing for the Big Ten Conference Championship as the season goes along.

Date Opponent Aug 31 vs Fresno State Sep 7 vs Texas Sep 14 vs Arkansas State Sep 21 vs USC Sep 28 vs Minnesota Oct 5 at Washington Oct 19 at Illinois Oct 26 vs Michigan State Nov 2 vs Oregon Nov 9 at Indiana Nov 23 vs Northwestern Nov 30 at Ohio State

Also Read: Is Greg Scruggs suspended? Sherrone Moore drops first impressions on Michigan coach's arrest