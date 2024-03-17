Why was Greg Scruggs arrested? Looking at latest charges against Michigan DE coach ahead of 2024 season

Greg Scruggs, the new Michigan Wolverines defensive line coach, has been arrested for allegedly operating a vehicle while intoxicated. The Detroit News' Angelique Chengelis first reported on the issue. The news was confirmed by the Ann Arbor Police Department communications manager, Chris Page, on Saturday. He confirmed the news via text to The Detroit News.

"I can confirm he was arrested for OWI [Operating While Intoxixated] by our department just before 3 a.m." h/t The Detroit News

While the police report has not yet been made available, the penalties are significant if he is officially charged. He could face up to 93 days in jail, and up to a six-month suspension of his driver's license, plus a fine between $100-$500. This is not the first time that Greg Scruggs has had such an incident. He was once arrested on a DUI charge and dismissed from the team as a senior at the University of Louisville.

This comes a little more than a week after it was announced that Greg Scruggs was joining the Michigan Wolverines coaching staff under Sherrone Moore. Scruggs was an assistant defensive line coach with the New York Jets during the 2022 season.

Why was Greg Scruggs arrested?

Greg Scruggs was arrested for allegedly operating a vehicle while intoxicated. While it has not been officially reported if it was alcohol or a controlled substance, Scruggs was arrested around 3:00 a.m. on Saturday. Head Coach Sherrone Moore has already made it clear that Scruggs will be suspended indefinitely unless it is determined that he was wrongly charged.

This is going to be an intriguing story to follow as there is no official end date for the suspension. It will likely coincide with what the judicial system decides in the case. We will keep you updated as news continues to develop about the situation.

