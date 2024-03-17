Is Greg Scruggs suspended? Sherrone Moore drops first impressions on Michigan coach's arrest

The newest member of the Michigan Wolverines coaching staff, defensive line coach Greg Scruggs, was reportedly arrested for allegedly operating a vehicle while intoxicated early Saturday morning. While he will face a judge to determine if he will be charged, Michigan coach Sherrone Moore has announced that Scruggs will be suspended indefinitely.

"Greg [Scruggs] made an unfortunate mistake and was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated," Moore said in a statement. "He made no excuses and has taken accountability for his actions. The football program and athletic department have suspended Greg indefinitely while we review details of the incident."

The Michigan Wolverines open their spring practices on Monday and will have Greg Scruggs suspended indefinitely pending review. Scruggs had joined the reigning national champions on March 6.

Is Greg Scruggs arrested?

Greg Scruggs was arrested on Saturday at 3 a.m. ET as he was allegedly operating a vehicle while intoxicated. We will have to wait until he appears before a judge to determine if he will be charged, but he has been arrested.

Chris Page, the strategic communications manager of the Ann Arbor Police Department, has confirmed reports of the arrest:

"I can confirm he was arrested for OWI by our department just before 3 a.m." h/t Detroit News Press

It will be interesting to see how long this indefinite suspension will last. Greg Scruggs has been in a similar incident while a senior at the University of Louisville. He was arrested on a DUI charge in 2011 and was dismissed from the team.

The penalties for operating a vehicle while intoxicated include a maximum of 93 days in jail, a $100-500 fine and a maximum of six months suspension of a driver's license.

