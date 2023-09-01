Michigan State vs. Central Michigan Prediction & Betting Tips: September 1 | College Football Week 1

Week 1 of College Football has begun, and on Friday, Sept. 1, the Michigan State Spartans host the Central Michigan Chippewas.

Michigan State is coming off a disappointing 2022 season in which the Spartans finished 5-7 and went 3-6 in the Big Ten. Michigan State started the year 2-0 before losing four straight games and could never recover.

The Spartans have not announced the starting quarterback for the 2023 season, but it will likely be Noah Kim or Katin Houser. Both were on the team last season, but neither played much of a role.

Central Michigan, meanwhile, went 4-8 in 2022, including going 3-5 in the MAC, and started the year just 1-5. However, even though the Chippewas are a Mid-American Conference team, the program does play Power 5 schools, as last season they played Oklahoma State and Penn State.

Central Michigan has also yet to announce who won the starting quarterback job, as it was between sophomore Jase Bauer and redshirt freshman Bert Emanuel Jr. The Chippewas will reveal the starter when the offense runs out onto the field on Friday.

Michigan State vs. Central Michigan Head-To-Head & Key Numbers

Michigan State is 8-3 all-time against Central Michigan and has won four straight games.

The under went 7-5 in Michigan State games last year.

Central Michigan went 6-6 on hitting the over last season.

Michigan State was 3-6-3 against the spread last season.

Central Michigan was 4-7-1 ATS last season.

Michigan State vs. Central Michigan Prediction

The Michigan State Spartans are massive -575 favorites on the money line, while the spread is -14 for Michigan State.

This game is a bit hard to predict, given neither team has announced the starting quarterback, so it wouldn't be a surprise if both teams utilized multiple quarterbacks in this game.

Ultimately, Michigan State is the much better team on paper, and its defense should be able to limit Central Michigan's offense, which struggled last season.

Prediction: Michigan State 28, Central Michigan 10

Michigan State vs. Central Michigan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Take Michigan State -14

Tip 2: Take the under 45.

