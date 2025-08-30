Michigan vs New Mexico Prediction & Betting Tips - August 30 | College Football Week 1

No. 14 Michigan will open its 2025 college football season against New Mexico today.
It will mark the first time in program history that the two teams have ever faced off on the gridiron. The Wolverines are looking to bounce back after a major drop-off last year. Following their national championship run in 2023, Michigan stumbled to an 8-5 record in 2024, leaving fans frustrated with the team’s lack of consistency. Still, Michigan has not lost a season opener since 2018, when they fell to Notre Dame 24-17, and they will look to keep that streak alive.
One of the biggest reasons for Michigan’s struggles in 2024 was instability at the quarterback position. The Wolverines went through a carousel of signal-callers in Alex Orji, Jack Tuttle, and Davis Warren, none of whom could seize the job outright. The trio combined for just 12 passing touchdowns across the season, a major disappointment for a program that had just won a national title the year before.
Now, the Wolverines turn to former No. 1 recruit Bryce Underwood, who takes over the offense in 2025. With his arm talent and athleticism, Michigan fans are hopeful that Underwood can return the program to championship contention while also establishing himself as a Heisman Trophy candidate early in his career.
As for New Mexico, the Lobos finished 5-7 in 2024 after starting the season 0-4. They showed significant progress by winning five of their last eight games, falling just short of bowl eligibility. Quarterback Devon Dampier emerged as a bright spot for the program, giving fans hope for the future. The question is whether his growth will be enough to keep pace with a top-15 Michigan squad in one of the toughest environments in college football.
Betting odds, prediction, and where to watch
The Michigan Wolverines will host the New Mexico Lobos tonight at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 PM ET, with live coverage available on NBC and streaming on Peacock.
According to CBS, Michigan enters as an overwhelming favorite with a -34.5 line. Given the gap in talent and depth, we are also predicting a big Wolverines victory, especially with Bryce Underwood now at the helm.
However, if Dampier and the Lobos somehow manage to pull off an upset in Ann Arbor, it would instantly become one of the biggest stories of the college football season, setting the tone for a truly wild opening week.
