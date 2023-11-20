Michigan vs Ohio State football history: H2H, Records, and more

The Michigan vs Ohio State game of week 13 will be a high-octane matchup between two Big Ten teams that are undefeated so far this season.

Despite all the troubles that have surrounded the program and their coach Jim Harbaugh, the Wolverines have managed to carry and continue to impress with their performance on the field.

After their week 12 win over Maryland, the Michigan Wolverines are 11-0 this campaign (8-0 in the Big Ten) and look like favorites to compete for the Big Ten championship and a playoff berth for the nationals.

With Jim Harbaugh suspended for the remaining games of the regular season, interim coach Sherrone Moore has already secured two wins over Penn State and Maryland.

On the other hand, the Ohio State Buckeyes are also currently undefeated with an 11-0 campaign (8-0 in the Big Ten).

In week 12, we saw them dismantle Minnesota 37-3, with quarterback Kyle McCord putting up 212 passing yards and 2 TD passes in an impressive performance.

Michigan vs Ohio State: Head-to-head

The Michigan vs Ohio State rivalry has been going on for ages, with the first meeting between these two teams dating back to 1897. The Wolverines won that contest by thrashing Ohio State with a complete 34-0 record to kick off this long-lasting rivalry.

So far in this Michigan vs Ohio State series, both teams have faced each other 118 times. The Michigan Wolverines lead the series 60-51-6 and will be looking to further extend that lead with another win this year.

Notable records in the Michigan vs Ohio State series

The largest margin of victory was secured by the Wolverines back in the 1902 season. They completely dismantled Ohio State with an embarrassing 86-0 whitewash.

Interestingly, this victory also gave birth to the school song of Ohio State, 'Carmen Ohio' which is said to be written on the train ride back home following the game.

The smallest margin of victory in this rivalry series is held by the Ohio State Buckeyes. During the 2013 season, the Buckeyes traveled to Ann Arbor, the home ground of the Michigan Wolverines. After a nail-biting game, the Buckeyes emerged victorious by a single point with a 42-41 final score.

When was the last time Michigan won against Ohio State?

Currently, the Wolverines are on a two-game winning streak in this Michigan vs Ohio State series. They have won the previous two contests played in 2021 and 2022.

Last season, the Wolverines traveled to Columbus, where they defeated the Buckeyes 45-23 in the Ohio Stadium.

When was the last time Ohio State won against Michigan?

The last victory secured by the Buckeyes over Michigan was during the 2019 season. The game was played in Ann Arbor, where the Buckeyes defeated Michigan 56-27 and established an eight-game winning streak in the series.