Middle Tennessee State vs Missouri Prediction & Betting Tips - Sept 9th | College Football Week 2

Missouri faces Middle Tennessee in Week 2 of college football. The Mizzou Tigers won their Week 1 encounter, meanwhile Middle Tennessee was blown out of the water by Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide.

Mizzou enjoyed a comfortable victory 35-10 agaisnt South Dakota. Quarterback Brady Cook put a rather quiet performance, throwing for 172 yards with one touchdown pass. Running back Cody Schrader stole the show, rushing for 138 yards in 18 carries. He also scored one touchdown.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders, lost 56-7 to Alabama. Quarterback Nicholas Vattiato threw for 127 yards with one touchdown and one interception. That touchdown in the third quarter was the only score by the team in the entire game. Alabama was really efficient with the 197 yards by QB Jalen Milroe, with him scoring three TDs.

Beating Tips

Spread Total Moneyline Mizzou -21-110 48.5-110 -1600 Middle Ten +21-110 48.5-110 +900

The Takeaways: Missouri vs. Middle Tenn

Missouri is a -21 point favorite vs. Middle Tenn State

Total (Over/Under): 48.5 points

Watch the game on SEC Network+

Date: Saturday, September 9th

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Place: Farout Field, Missouri

Prediction

Mizzou 25-17 Middle Ten

The Tigers averaged 24.8 points per game last year, which makes their 35 from last week a vast improvement over 2022. Nonetheless, we believe that Middle Ten is a better team than South Dakota and Mizzou's score will probably reflect that.

That's not to say that we favor Middle Tenn for this game. The Blue Raiders are heavy underdogs in this game and we still think Mizzou will come up on top at the end of the day. Missouri is sure to benefit from the fact that they are playing at home for Week 2.

South Dakota Missouri Football

Middle Tenn's defense gave up 431 yards versus Alabama last week. While that might sound terrible, that's what happens when teams travel to Tuscaloosa to face the Alabama Crimson Tide. We expect to see a better offensive showing from Nicholas Vattiato and company too.

The Blue Raiders certainly have had a rough start to the season, playing two SEC schools in consecutive weeks. Their fortunes might start to change in Week 3, when they face easier opossition in the form of Murray State.