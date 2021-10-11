Might Spencer Rattler be transferred? 3 potential landing spots for the Sooners QB 

The glitz and glamor of the college spotlight might have been too much for Spencer Rattler, as the Oklahoma Sooners quarterback has recently come under fire for his underwhelming performances as of late.

Rattler might not be the right fit for Oklahoma. Not every quarterback fits every offensive system the right way. There could be a chance for a revival, as long as that quarterback and the college they currently play for are willing to mutually part ways.

Here are three potential landing spots for Spencer Rattler.

Which college is the better fit for Spencer Rattler?

Rattler might just be struggling due to an offensive system that doesn't benefit his strengths. He currently boasts a .747 completion percentage, which is good for the 5th highest amongst the Big Conference 12.

Bleacher Report CFB @BR_CFB Caleb Williams took over vs. Texas in place of Spencer Rattler:Williams: 16-25, 300 total YDS, 3 total TDs

Rattler: 8-15, 102 total YDs, 1 TDWho will be QB1? 👀 Caleb Williams took over vs. Texas in place of Spencer Rattler:Williams: 16-25, 300 total YDS, 3 total TDs

Rattler: 8-15, 102 total YDs, 1 TDWho will be QB1? 👀 https://t.co/uKjaH3pj1X

His 7 TDs is good for the 15th highest as well. Rattler's stats are not the worst, but he seems to be held to a much higher standard being that he plays for Oklahoma. Still, there are a few options that Rattler could benefit from, transferring to that might be better suited to his skillset.

University of Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats are seeing a great deal of success as Will Levis is playing lights out and could see his time in the NFL come in 2022. Should Rattler seek to take his talents elsewhere, Kentucky would be a perfect fit to allow Rattler to take over once Levis declares for the 2022 NFL Draft.

With Oklahoma transferring to the SEC by 2025, Rattler could get the jump on the transition by playing for Kentucky, which is already an SEC team.

University of Tennesee

The Tennessee Volunteers were a team that Rattler was already eyeing as a destination outside of high school. Their current quarterback situation seems to be a bit of a mystery, as Hendon Hooker has been hit with a redshirt senior designation.

Fellow quarterback Joe Milton has also been a bit of a disappointment, so if Rattler decides to transfer to Tennessee, he could seemingly win over the starting job with ease. The Tennessee Volunteers have a record of 4-2 and seem to be on the rise. Adding Rattler could propel them to a much higher degree.

University of Arizona

A move to play for the Arizona Wildcats would be one of the smartest for Rattler. He would have the hometown advantage to think about, and with the Wildcats struggling, they could benefit from the veteran presence that Rattler could offer.

Sooner Gridiron @soonergridiron #BoomerSoonersi.com/college/oklaho… Lincoln Riley on Spencer Rattler's two-point conversion pass."He handled it like a pro. The guts he had to do to go in there and perform for his team." #OUDNA Lincoln Riley on Spencer Rattler's two-point conversion pass."He handled it like a pro. The guts he had to do to go in there and perform for his team."#OUDNA | #BoomerSoonersi.com/college/oklaho…

Head coach Jedd Fisch is a quarterbacks coach by trade, so he could help get Rattler into shape, though he isn't exactly the worst quarterback in the nation.

Fisch also has some NFL experience on his resume, so the knowledge passed down to Rattler would benefit the young quarterback and help him to be ready to ease into the big leagues when the time comes.

