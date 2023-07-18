Eliah Drinkwitz took an ample amount of time on the podium during SEC Media Days. He reinvigorated the audience with Missouri's offensive and defensive depths for a total of 11 minutes and 11 seconds.

Later, Drinkwitz was in conversation with Paul Finebaum on his show, and he took the opportunity to make things right. The Missouri coach was lampooned during the league's spring meetings in Destin, Florida. He dodged the questions put forth about his gambling concerns, by comparing student-athletes making more money through NIL contracts than his brother-in-law as a pediatrician.

Paul Finebaum @finebaum We never have a problem letting him talk...but it might be an older, wiser @CoachDrinkwitz at this year's SEC Media Days

On "The Paul Fineman Show," Drinkwitz talked about his feeling about the many "viral moments" he has had in his career.

"I don't want to be a sideshow or a Twitter fodder. And I sure as heck don't want to cause any more bulletin board material to put us behind. I, at some point, I'll say some crazy. I've had plenty of viral moments. I've done that. Let's focus on football."

To his response, Paul Finebaum could not help but tell him that he is one entertaining guests even when he tries not to be.

Eliah Drinkwitz and Paul Finebaum discuss Missouri's squad strength

Eliah Drinkwitz sits down with Paul Finebaum.

Although Eliah Drinkwitz did not name a starting quarterback during the SEC Media Days. However, he did not fall behind in keeping his team's head held high while responding to Paul Finebaum. Finebaum tried poking fun at the Missouri coach, asking if he gets any credit for Tennessee's NCAA sanctions.

"Our football team is so, so strong," Drinkwitz said. "Our guys have worked so hard for this year. We returned 18 returning starters. Our coaching staff has worked extremely hard. I don't want to say anything that takes the spotlight on these guys.

"These guys deserve all the opportunity that they can, to have the rest of the country know how strongly we feel about them, and then we gotta go prove it. We've got a lot of things that we got to work on to prove."

KOMU 8 Sports @KOMUsports



Eliah Drinkwitz said he wants to take a step back from play calling and focus more on his role as head coach, and puts his trust in new OC Kirby Moore to handle the offense.

"I wasn't providing the benefit we needed on the offensive side of the ball."

Eliah Drinkwitz said he wants to take a step back from play calling and focus more on his role as head coach, and puts his trust in new OC Kirby Moore to handle the offense.

Eliah Drinkwitz won the Sun Belt Conference in 2019 with Appalachian State, although he did not coach the Mountaineers' bowl game before replacing Barry Odom at Missouri. Since then, he has led Mizzou to the Armed Forces Bowl in 2021 and the Gasparilla Bowl in 2022.

