Moliki Matavao NFL draft projections: Exploring top 3 landing spots for UCLA TE

Moliki Matavao is set to enter the 2025 NFL draft after completing his final year with the UCLA Bruins. He finished the 2024 season with 41 receptions for 506 yards and two touchdowns.

Ad

The Bruins had a 5-7 record last year and were 12th in the Big Ten standings. Matavao led the team in receiving yards and showed he could be a key part of an offense. One of his best performances was in the team's 35-32 win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Oct. 19, where he had six receptions for 104 yards.

On Nov. 30, he played his final game for UCLA in a 20-13 win against the Fresno State Bulldogs. The tight end finished with eight receptions for 120 yards.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The UCLA star joins a talented 2025 NFL draft class after recording 74 receptions for 998 yards and six touchdowns in his college career. Here are three potential landing spots for Matavao in the upcoming draft.

Moliki Matavao NFL draft: Top 3 landing spots

#1. Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears could be interested in getting a tight end with one of their eight draft picks. After finishing the 2024 NFL season with a 5-12 record and 13th in the NFC standings, the Bears hope to do better this year.

Ad

Chicago will have tight end Cole Kmet returning to the franchise for his sixth year with the team. The starter signed a four-year contract extension in 2023 and had 47 receptions for 474 yards and four touchdowns last season.

He is expected to remain a starter, but the Bears could add Matavao as a backup option.

#2. Indianapolis Colts

Another team that may consider drafting Matavao is the Indianapolis Colts. They finished last season with an 8-9 record, placing ninth in the AFC standings. However, they ended the year on a high note with a 26-23 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Jan. 5.

Ad

The Colts' top tight end last season was Kylen Granson, who had 14 receptions for 182 yards. Granson is under contract for 2025, but Matavao could provide depth or compete for a starting role in training camp.

#3. Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns could use more depth at tight end. They ended the 2024 season with a 3-14 record, their worst season since 2017.

Cleveland concluded their season on a six-game losing streak. Their final game was a 35-10 blowout loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Jan 4.

Ad

The Browns' top tight end, David Njoku, had 64 receptions for 505 yards and five touchdowns but missed time last season due to a knee injury. The team's second-best tight end, Jordan Akins, is currently a free agent after recording 40 catches for 390 yards and two touchdowns.

Selecting Matavao would give Cleveland a reliable backup with the potential to contribute as a key offensive player.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colts Fans! Check out the latest Indianapolis Colts Schedule and dive into the Colts Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.