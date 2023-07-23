Mountain West football: How many teams are in the MWC? Full list of programs, including SDSU's recent reunion

The Mountain West Conference has been in the news a lot lately. This is owed in part to the controversy surrounding San Diego State University's botched exit from the conference.

Commissioner Gloria Nevarez announced that a resolution has been reached for San Diego State to remain in the conference through 2024. In the wake of this resolution, here's all you need to know about Mountain West and the full list of member programs.

The Mountain West was founded in 1999 by eight institutions namely; Air Force, Brigham Young University, Colorado State, New Mexico, San Diego State, University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Utah and Wyoming. These schools were previously members of the Western Athletic Conference.

Today, there are 11 full members of the conference. Over the past 24 years of its existence, schools have made their way in and out of the conference at different times. Just six of the foundation members remain, namely; Air Force, Colorado State, University of Nevada, Las Vegas, New Mexico, San Diego State and Wyoming.

Realignments in Mountain West and the reabsorption of San Diego State

TCU joined the conference in 2005 but left in 2012. Boise State joined in 2011, with Fresno State and Nevada following in 2012 before San Jose State and Utah State made up the numbers in 2013.

The conference sponsors tournaments in 24 different sports including football, men's and women's basketball, baseball, softball, and volleyball. In addition to the full members, the conference has two associate members, Colorado College and the University of Hawai’i at Manoa.

Despite the constant hits the conference has taken from the realignment ambitions of bigger conferences that poach its members, it has remained largely stable. The last time a major program left the conference was in 2012 with the exit of TCU to the Big 12.

Another exit seemed impending in June when San Diego State informed the conference that it might be on its way out. The school did this in anticipation of an invite from Pac-12. When it looked certain that the invite was not coming, it made a U-turn and told the conference it wanted to stay.

Mountain West denied this, stating that San Diego State had already initiated its exit process and owed the conference its exit fee. However, a resolution to the conundrum was reached some days ago.

“I’m proud to report that earlier this week, we came to a resolution and San Diego State will continue to be a member in good standing through the 2023-24 season,” Commissioner Nevarez declared.

