Mountain West media deal: How much does each team in the MWC make in 2023? Full contract structure, validity, and more

The current Mountain West media deal is a six-year contract with CBS Sports and FOX Sports. The dealt was made in 2020 and runs through 2026, and is worth is $270 million.

The current media deal is a step forward as the conference now pays its members around $4 million annually from the revenue. The amount is almost four times greater than what the schools received under the previous contract.

The terms of the contract grant CBS Sports and FOX Sports the rights to broadcast 47 Mountain West football games each season. CBS Sports Network will televise 27 games, while FOX Sports broadcasts 17 games. CBS Sports gets further rights to broadcast three non-conference games.

Other sports are included in the terms of the deal such as men's and women's basketball and lacrosse among others.

Under the current Mountain West media deal, teams have increased visibility, especially in football and basketball. Having games broadcast on more national TV networks has been a factor in landing sponsors and attracting new supporters.

Just like in the previous years of the contract, Mountain West teams are guaranteed a $4 million media revenue pay in 2023.

Can a better Mountain West media deal be obtained?

Although the current deal runs out in 2026, there is a possibility of getting a renewal. If Mountain West schools can churn out impressive sporting performances and improve their ratings, they can attract a more lucrative media deal.

The conference can also improve its media marketability if it succeeds in expanding. There are reports of its interest in pursuing a merger with the Pac-12 following the latter's depletion to four members.

A merger with the Pac-12, even in its present state, will immediately increase the media value of the Mountain West.

The Mountain West, which was established in 1999, currently has 11 members:

Air Force Boise State Fresno State Colorado State Nevada UNLV New Mexico San Diego State Utah State Wyoming

Two of the eight founding schools left the conference in 2011. TCU, which had joined in 2005, also left the conference for the Big 12 in 2012.

In their place, the conference added Boise State to its ranks in 2011, and in 2012, it added Fresno State and Nevada. San Jose State and Utah State joined in 2013 to make up the Mountain West's current 11 members.