Nate Chandler transfer portal prediction: Top 3 landing spots for Sacred Heart lineman ft. Delaware State

Sacred Heart Pioneers defensive lineman Nate Chandler had a strong first college football season, registering 35 total tackles, including 14 solo efforts. Chandler did not receive much attention from top college programs out of high school. However, after a strong first season, he entered the transfer portal.

The spring transfer window for college football officially opens on April 16th and will stay open through April 25th. The window is shorter than in previous years, but it still gives players an opportunity to switch schools if they choose not to in the winter window.

On Thursday, college football insider Matt Zenitz reported that Chandler has entered the transfer portal. Chandler is unlikely to go to a top program because he is unproven against Power Four schools. However, he could still gain interest from schools above Sacred Heart's level.

Here are three teams that could be a fit for the Sacred Heart defensive lineman.

Top three landing spots for Nate Chandler in the transfer portal

#1 Delaware State

Nate Chandler is from Delaware, having gone to high school in Smyrna, Delaware. Although he did not choose to go to school in his home state, he did not stray far, going to Sacred Heart in Connecticut. Chandler may want to get closer to home with his transfer portal move.

If Chandler wants to go to school closer to his family, one of the best fits for him could be Delaware State. Sacred Heart played the Hornets in their first game of the season last year, losing 17-15. So, Chandler is familiar with the team and could help on the defensive line.

#2 Delaware

The Delaware Blue Hens are another option for Chandler if he wants to play close to home. The Blue Hens are a more prestigious team, competing in the Coastal Athletic Association. They defeated Sacred Heart 49-0 last season. So, if Chandler wants an opportunity in a more prestigious program, Delaware could be the best fit.

#3 Rhode Island

Another team in the region is the Rhode Island Rams. The Rams finished second in the CAA this past season and will be looking to make additions to win a conference title in 2025. Chandler could be a fit.

