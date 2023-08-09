Nate Fitch and Johnny Manziel's friendship timeline: Did the duo's controversial past affect their relationship off the field?

Johnny Manziel and Nate Fitch's friendship has intrigued football fans at all levels in the United States. The two figures remain prominent for their notorious past, and their bond has become a subject of fascination among fans and critics alike.

The two friends encountered each other for the first time during their middle school years in the mid-2000s in their hometown of Kerrville, Texas. From the start, they had a strong platonic connection with one another. Johnny and Nate, notably, share a lot of things in common.

Nate stood by Johnny through thick and thin. This loyalty eventually earned him the endearing nickname "Uncle Nate" within the industry. He became Johnny's reliable and trusted right-hand man.

The college years at Texas A&M

After Johnny Manziel enrolled at Texas A&M University, Nate rose to stardom as a quarterback. Nate recognized a potential business opportunity and gradually transitioned into an unofficial role, taking up responsibilities as an agent or manager.

Due to his athletic brilliance, Johnny Manziel became a popular figure in college football. The duo realized that they could potentially make money by signing autographs, even though the NCAA prohibited student-athletes from earning income from their brand.

When the NCAA became aware of their autograph signings, Nate devised an almost flawless plan to address the situation. His plan was bulletproof - he provided an argument that potentially justified their actions within the NCAA's rules and regulations.

Eventually, Johnny Manziel received a mere half-game suspension from the NCAA for potentially failing to prevent the commercialization of his name.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Six sources "and counting" have said that Nate Fitch "helped run a Johnny Manziel autograph business." » es.pn/15fdUx8

Are Johnny Manziel and Nate Fitch still together?

Regrettably, Johnny and Nate gradually drifted apart, which led them to lose touch completely according to their testimonies. Despite this, they still hold no ill feelings toward each other and sincerely wish each other the best in life. There is no animosity between them.

Speaking to Forbes in 2016, Nate Fitch said,

“People grow apart and people change. I wish nothing bad for [Johnny]. I wish him all the best. I know he feels the same for me.”

He made it clear that no matter what, he’ll always be there for Johnny, even if they’re not on speaking terms.

Over the years, the friendship between Fitch and Manziel has had its fair share of ups and downs. However, true friendship knows no bounds. Many fans still believe they will find their way back to each other, reinforcing the strength of their lost connection.