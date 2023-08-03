It's official: Johnny Manziel is looking to expand his business portfolio.

On Wednesday, the former Heisman winner and Cleveland Browns draft bust announced on Instagram that he was opening Money Bar, a nightclub in College Station, Texas. He said in a story:

"Always wanted my own shot bar on Northgate (winged money clip emoji)"

Johnny Manziel announcing the impending opening of his Money Bar - screenshot via Instagram

Fans naturally mocked him, noting that opening a nightclub would be on brand for a football flop more famous for off-field troubles than on-field play:

"Considering Manziel’s troubles, owning a bar/nightclub sounds like the worst possible thing he could do right now that’s within the bounds of the law."

How Johnny Manziel's Money Bar came to be

It's no secret that Johnny Manziel loved partying. While it can be harmless, as seen with tight ends Rob Gronkowski and Travis Kelce, Manziel combined partying with multiple arrests, greatly magnifying his eventual failures in the NFL.

However, after undergoing behavioral treatment and coming to terms with his bipolar disorder, he finally accepted that taking football seriously was no longer in his heart.

Since then, he instead focused on the indoor Fan Controlled Football league. However, with its unplanned dormancy, he has, in a way, decided to return to partying - albeit as a legitimate nightclub owner, and Money Bar is the realization of that goal.

The Eagle, a newspaper that serves the area comprising Texas A&M, interviewed JD Ybanez, a long-time acquaintance of Manziel's and one of Money Bar's co-owners, to discuss its origins. According to Ybanez, it was something he had been persuading Manziel to do:

“It’s funny because we had a few other names picked out and then obviously people called him ‘Money Manziel’ for his famous after-touchdown (celebration). I just thought it was a really cool name, and he loved it, and the theme itself was really cool. It works.”

Johnny Manziel's Money Bar will be located just a few minutes' walk from Texas A&M, where he became football's biggest sensation at the peak of his collegiate career.

Its Instagram page promises a Fall 2023 opening, just in time for school. According to its website, it will be open until 2 a.m. every day.