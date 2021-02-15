Why did Johnny Manziel leave the NFL?

Johnny Manziel is one of the most polarizing figures in recent football and NFL history.

The Heisman Trophy-winner was a sensation in college, but failed to live up to the hype in the NFL. Drafted by the Cleveland Browns, he played just a few seasons in the league, plagued by indiscretions and inconsistencies.

In a recent interview with The Associated Press, Manziel said he is done seriously playing football.

"If I got an offer to go back to the NFL ... or any other league that plays serious, competitive football, I have zero interest, zero desire," Manziel told The Associated Press.

"My heart’s not in it anymore. I don’t love football the way I used to love football. Over the course of the last year, I’ve come to peace with that."

Despite that declaration, though, Johnny Manziel is still involved in football, at least part-time. He currently plays in the startup Fan Controlled League, but has no aspirations in the game beyond that.

"I beat myself up about what could have been and what should have been and what I did wrong, I had a very promising football career, but it all got bungled by the perfect storm of everything that happened and what my life became.

"It clouded my judgment of who I was as a person. I almost resented myself a little bit. Now I’m good with myself and good with what happened. I’m at peace."

Johnny Manziel went from Heisman winner to NFL dud

Johnny Manziel's college football career was nothing like his disappointing NFL tenure.

The Tyler, Texas native was an incredible high school football quarterback in a state that glorifies the sport like no other, eventually signing with Texas A&M.

After redshirting in 2011, Manziel put together one of the most impressive seasons in college football history, winning the Heisman Trophy while leading the Aggies to an 11-2 record, including an upset of No. 1 Alabama.

That season, Johnny Manziel threw for 3,706 yards, 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions, while also rushing for a whopping 1,410 yards and 21 scores.

He was the first freshman to ever win the Heisman and the Davey O'Brien Award, which he also took home that season.

After a strong sophomore season, in which he threw for 4,114 yards and 37 touchdowns, Johnny Manziel was selected with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.

But although Manziel showed a few flashes of impressive play, his NFL career derailed amid poor personal decisions, including his making an obscene gesture to an opponent and excessive partying and immaturity.

The Browns released Johnny Manziel in 2016. He briefly played in the Canadian Football League and the now-defunct Alliance of American Football.