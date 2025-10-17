Dylan Raiola's sister, Taylor, took to her Instagram story to post a sneak peek at her Friday fun. The former TCU volleyball player posted a video of herself at the beach.Taylor captioned the post,&quot;Aloha Friday! missing the watah extra&quot;Here’s a screenshot of the post:Nebraska QB Dylan Raiola's sister Taylor gives sneak peek to her Friday fun at beach via latest IG story Taylor Raiola played 41 games during her collegiate career with the TCU Horned Frogs volleyball team. She notably became the first freshman since 2005 to snag a double-double in her college debut. She led the team in double-doubles in her sophomore year.Following graduation, Taylor Raiola was appointed Nebraska's graduate manager for recruiting in 2024. She occupied the role for a session before taking her talents to Mississippi State.Taylor is the program's Director of Volleyball Operations. She will provide high-level experience on the staff for the 2025 campaign.Speaking about her appointment, Julie Darty Dennis, the Mississippi State volleyball head coach, said,&quot;Taylor is an exciting addition to our program. She has high level experience as a player, organizational experience in volleyball along with football, and has an infectious energy that will help us continue to elevate our operations. I am so excited to have her join our family and bring new ideas to the staff.&quot;Taylor's brother, Dylan Raiola thriving in his sophomore seasonTaylor's brother, Dylan Raiola, is currently in his second season as the starting quarterback for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The highly rated shot caller is attempting to lead his team to a playoff berth under head coach Matt Rhule.Raiola is thriving in his sophomore year as he's posted a stat line of 1,591 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions in six games. The Cornhuskers are 5-1 to start the season and are ranked in the AP Poll Top 25. It's an improvement from where they were at the same point in the 2024 campaign.Raiola started the season with zero interceptions in his first three games. However, he's since thrown five picks in the most recent three fixtures, and that's something that the Nebraska coaching staff might want to keep an eye on. His next test will be against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.The Golden Gophers are 4-2 to start the season, and are fresh off a win over Purdue. They'll look to put pressure on Raiola, hoping that he'll make some ill-advised throws. That'll be the game plan ahead of the Week 8 showdown.