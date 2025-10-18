"Never beating Patrick Mahomes allegations": CFB fans lose it as Dylan Raiola impersonates Chiefs QB again during Nebraska-Minnesota clash

By Geoff
Modified Oct 18, 2025 04:42 GMT
Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola (Image Source: IMAGN)
Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola (Image Source: IMAGN)

College football fans poked fun at Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola, who mimicked another move by Kansas City Chiefs signal-caller Patrick Mahomes in the Cornhuskers' 24-6 loss against Minnesota on Friday night.

It's no secret that Raiola idolizes the three-time NFL champion, wearing a similar jersey number and imitating some of Mahomes' moves in every game. During the game against the Golden Gophers, Raiola paid homage to the Kansas City QB by attempting to throw the football as he was close to falling on the ground.

Fans saw this on X and posted their hilarious comments. Bleacher Report felt that Raiola's mimicry of Mahomes was done on purpose.

"Dylan Raiola is NEVER beating the Mahomes allegations 🤯," the fan wrote.
In its social media post, Barstool Sports jokingly conceded that Raiola and Mahomes are the same.

One fan believed that the Nebraska quarterback has adopted all Mahomes' moves and is manifesting them in every game.

Meanwhile, college football podcast Unnecessary Roughness suspected that Raiola could be Mahomes's son.

Raiola's move resulted in a pass completion to Nyziah Hunter, but that didn't help Nebraska from falling to a determined Minnesota squad. The Golden Gophers' defense shut down the No. 25 Cornhuskers and Minnesota's offense took advantage of it, scoring 17 straight points in the second half to emerge victorious.

Minnesota's defensive line picks apart Dylan Raiola, Nebraska, in big win

Minnesota's defense pounced on Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola all night long on Friday, sacking the sophomore signal-caller nine times.

Karter Menz and Anthony Smith had 2 1/2 sacks each for Minnesota, while Jaxon Howard, Deven Eastern and Matt Kingsbury combined for four sacks on Raiola, who finished with 177 yards on 17 of 25 completions. Those sacks halted Nebraska's progress during the game, as they settled for 13 first downs.

The Cornhuskers quarterback finished the game with -34 rushing yards on 13 carries and this affected the team's rushing stats, with Matt Rhule's squad producing only 36 yards as compared to Minnesota's 186.

Minnesota quarterback Drake Lindsey passed for 153 yards with one touchdown. Running back Darius Taylor rushed for 148 yards and a score for the Golden Gophers, who improved to 3-1 in the Big Ten Conference standings and 5-2 overall.

Emmett Johnson ran for 63 yards in 14 carries for Nebraska, which absorbed its second loss in four Big Ten games and dropped to 5-2 overall.

