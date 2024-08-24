New Mexico vs Montana State starting QB today: College Football Week 0 QB Depth Chart

The New Mexico Lobos start their 2024 college football season with a visit from the Montana State Bobcats. New Mexico ended 2023 with a 4-8 overall record, while Montana State went 8-4 overall last season.

The game will take place at the University Stadium in Albuquerque, New Mexico, at 4 p.m. ET.

Who is New Mexico's starting QB today?

According to KRQE News, Devon Dampier enters his sophomore season poised to start for the New Mexico Lobos. He'll be the quarterback under center versus Montana State.

Dampier enters his second season with New Mexico in 2024. He's fresh off a freshman season that saw him play in nine games, including one start.

Dampier was impressive last season, amassing 525 passing yards with six touchdowns and zero interceptions. He's set to be rewarded for his impressive 2023 and stellar preseason by ascending to the starting quarterback position for the upcoming collegiate season.

Speaking ahead of the Montana State game, Dampier said:

"Playing last year really helped me gain confidence coming into this spring. I was able to play rather well in 2023. So, coming in here just builds more confidence, especially with me being the starter. I have got more reps, so just having the reps to actually prove that I can do this on the college level means a lot."

Who is Montana State's starting QB today?

According to 406 MT Sports, the Montana State Bobcats have released their depth chart for the New Mexico Lobos' opening-day matchup. The chart states that Tommy Mellott will start.

Mellott has been with Montana State since 2020, gradually ascending the depth chart until his current position as the program's starting quarterback. Mellott enters the 2024 college football season with 2,474 career rushing yards, which is 7th in MSU history, and 3,241 career passing yards, which is 10th.

The 2023 FedEx Ground Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete Award winner will be poised to lead his side to their first win of the season, which will get their campaign off to a flying start.

New Mexico vs Montana State: Head-to-Head History

New Mexico and Montana State have only met twice in the past. Montana State has a 1-0-1 record against its opening-night opponents. This marks the sides' first meeting since a 13-13 tie in the 1947 Harbor Bowl.

