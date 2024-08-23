The 2024 college football season is set to begin in Week 0 on Saturday. One of the four games of Week 0 is Montana State taking on New Mexico.

Montana State went 8-4 last season while going 6-2 in Big Sky play. The Bobcats ended their season with a loss to North Dakota State in the FCS semifinal.

New Mexico, meanwhile, went 4-8 last season and went 2-6 in Mountain West play. The Lobos ended the season going 1-4 in their final five games.

How to Watch Montana State vs New Mexico?

The Week 0 game between Montana State and New Mexico will be shown on FS1.

The game is set to kick off on Saturday, August 24 at 4 p.m. ET. The game will be played at University Stadium (NM) in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Montana State 2024 college football schedule

Montana State opens its college football season in Week 0

Montana State's 2024 college football schedule is as follows:

Week 0: @ New Mexico, Aug. 24

Week 1: @ Utah Tech, Aug. 31

Week 2: vs Maine, Sept. 7

Week 3: Bye

Week 4: vs Mercyhurst, Sept. 21

Week 5: @ Idaho State, Sept. 28

Week 6: vs Northern Colorado, Oct. 5

Week 7: vs Idaho, Oct. 12

Week 8: @ Portland State, Oct. 19

Week 9: Bye

Week 10: @ Eastern Washington, Nov. 2

Week 11: Sacramento State, Nov. 9

Week 12: @ UC Davis, Nov. 16

Week 13: vs Montana, Nov. 23

Week 14: Bye

New Mexico 2024 college football schedule

The New Mexico Lobos 2024 college football schedule is as follows:

Week 0: vs Montana State, Aug. 24

Week 1: @ Arizona, Aug. 31

Week 2: Bye

Week 3: @ Auburn, Sept. 14

Week 4: vs Fresno State, Sept. 21

Week 5: @ New Mexico State, Sept. 28

Week 6: Bye

Week 7: vs Air Force, Oct. 12

Week 8: @ Utah State, Oct. 19

Week 9: @ Colorado State, Oct. 26

Week 10: vs Wymong, Nov. 2

Week 11: @ San Diego State, Nov. 8

Week 12: vs Washington State, Nov. 16

Week 13: Bye

Week 14: @ Hawaii, Nov. 30

Who will be Montana State's starting quarterback?

Montana State will be starting senior Tommy Mellott, who is entering his fourth year at Montana State.

Mellott went 75-for-119 for 1,068 yards for 10 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.

Who will be New Mexico's starting quarterback?

The New Mexico Lobos will be starting sophomore Devon Dampier.

Last season, Dampier went 40-for-64 for 525 yards, 6 touchdowns and 0 interceptions.

