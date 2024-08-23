How to Watch Montana State vs New Mexico game- Time, Channel, TV schedule, Aug. 24 | College Football Week 0

By Cole Shelton
Modified Aug 23, 2024 13:36 GMT
NCAA Football: New Mexico at Boise State - Source: Imagn
Montana State vs New Mexico - Time, Channel, TV schedule, Aug. 24

The 2024 college football season is set to begin in Week 0 on Saturday. One of the four games of Week 0 is Montana State taking on New Mexico.

Montana State went 8-4 last season while going 6-2 in Big Sky play. The Bobcats ended their season with a loss to North Dakota State in the FCS semifinal.

New Mexico, meanwhile, went 4-8 last season and went 2-6 in Mountain West play. The Lobos ended the season going 1-4 in their final five games.

How to Watch Montana State vs New Mexico?

The Week 0 game between Montana State and New Mexico will be shown on FS1.

The game is set to kick off on Saturday, August 24 at 4 p.m. ET. The game will be played at University Stadium (NM) in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Montana State 2024 college football schedule

Montana State opens its college football season in Week 0
Montana State's 2024 college football schedule is as follows:

  • Week 0: @ New Mexico, Aug. 24
  • Week 1: @ Utah Tech, Aug. 31
  • Week 2: vs Maine, Sept. 7
  • Week 3: Bye
  • Week 4: vs Mercyhurst, Sept. 21
  • Week 5: @ Idaho State, Sept. 28
  • Week 6: vs Northern Colorado, Oct. 5
  • Week 7: vs Idaho, Oct. 12
  • Week 8: @ Portland State, Oct. 19
  • Week 9: Bye
  • Week 10: @ Eastern Washington, Nov. 2
  • Week 11: Sacramento State, Nov. 9
  • Week 12: @ UC Davis, Nov. 16
  • Week 13: vs Montana, Nov. 23
  • Week 14: Bye

New Mexico 2024 college football schedule

The New Mexico Lobos 2024 college football schedule is as follows:

  • Week 0: vs Montana State, Aug. 24
  • Week 1: @ Arizona, Aug. 31
  • Week 2: Bye
  • Week 3: @ Auburn, Sept. 14
  • Week 4: vs Fresno State, Sept. 21
  • Week 5: @ New Mexico State, Sept. 28
  • Week 6: Bye
  • Week 7: vs Air Force, Oct. 12
  • Week 8: @ Utah State, Oct. 19
  • Week 9: @ Colorado State, Oct. 26
  • Week 10: vs Wymong, Nov. 2
  • Week 11: @ San Diego State, Nov. 8
  • Week 12: vs Washington State, Nov. 16
  • Week 13: Bye
  • Week 14: @ Hawaii, Nov. 30

Who will be Montana State's starting quarterback?

Montana State will be starting senior Tommy Mellott, who is entering his fourth year at Montana State.

Mellott went 75-for-119 for 1,068 yards for 10 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.

Who will be New Mexico's starting quarterback?

The New Mexico Lobos will be starting sophomore Devon Dampier.

Last season, Dampier went 40-for-64 for 525 yards, 6 touchdowns and 0 interceptions.

