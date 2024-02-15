Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel is gearing up for a new direction in his college football career. But before he takes the field for the Oregon Ducks, the quarterback is making memories with his girlfriend Zo Caswell on the occasion of Valentine's Day.

Gabriel planned a romantic night with his girlfriend. This began with him gifting Zo Caswell a bouquet of roses with a cute card expressing his gratitude for their relationship and for her being his pillar of support. Caswell shared this heartwarming gesture on her Instagram story and accompanied it with a caption to show her love for her quarterback boyfriend.

"I love you", Caswell wrote while tagging Dillon Gabriel

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Credits: Zo Caswell's Instagram

This was followed by a romantic dinner to celebrate their journey of love and their long-term relationship. Caswell shared another snap on her Instagram story where we see both of them enjoying some delicious dessert to blissfully end their Valentine's date.

Credits: Zo Caswell's Instagram

Gabriel and Caswell have known each other since their middle school days and have been dating ever since. She's been a constant supporter of his college football career and attended several games last season while Garbiel was with the Oklahoma Sooners.

Also Read: Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel reacts to GF Zo Caswell's touching goodbye letter: "Love you bb"

Dillon Gabriel transfers to Oregon

After initially beginning his collegiate journey with the UCF Knights back in 2019, Gabriel transferred to Oklahoma after the 2021 season. He spent the past two seasons with the Sooners, where he went on to record a total of 6,828 passing yards and 55 TD passes.

Expand Tweet

After leading Oklahoma to a 10-3 campaign last season, the quarterback announced last December that he would be joining the Oregon Ducks to take over Bo Nix's place. Gabriel stated that he would play under Coach Dan Lanning to complement his skills as a quarterback and will be looking to be a national championship contender with them in 2024.

Read More: "Sets me up for success on the field": $1,600,000 NIL-valued J.J. McCarthy reveals one artist that is a major part of his national title success