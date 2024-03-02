Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel continues to enjoy the college football offseason with his girlfriend, Zo Caswell. Meanwhile, the Ducks have started spring training in preparation for the 2024 CFB season.

Caswell picked up on it and reshared one of Gabriel's training pics on her IG:

"You're so cute 🥺"

Screenshot via Instagram

The snapshots reveal Gabriel's solo practice sessions and collaborative drills with his new teammates. Oregon’s new quarterback is going all in under the watchful eye of Dan Lanning. Valued at $1.3 million on account of his NIL deals as per On3, his dedicated training sessions have earned him respect from fans.

Having transferred from Oklahoma at the end of the 2023 season, Gabriel will feel the weight of high expectations as he steps into the shoes of Heisman finalist Bo Nix. In his last season playing under Brent Venables at the Sooners, Gabriel recorded 3,660 passing yards with 30 TDs to his name.

Dillon Gabriel wishes Zo Caswell in style

The new quarterback for the Oregon Ducks took to Instagram to celebrate his girlfriend, Zo Caswell's birthday.

Gabriel declared the start of her "Jordan year."

"I’m blessed and lucky I get to love you and be your other half."

The couple is known for their presence on social media, often sharing glimpses of their relationship.

His Instagram post featured several snapshots of the couple's joyful moments, recounting fun times. Meanwhile, Caswell also shared snippets of her birthday celebration on social media.

