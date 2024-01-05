IN PHOTOS: Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel’s GF Zo Caswell shares adorable snaps from “holidays at home”

While the nation remains gripped in the national championship game fever, new Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel used that time for a vacation.

Gabriel’s girlfriend took to Instagram to share the snaps of the couple enjoying the holidays with the caption:

"Holiday at home."

Caswell has been quite active on Instagram. She recently shared a collage of pictures on Gabriel’s birthday. Some of those photos were re-shared in the latest post.

In one of the posts showing Gabriel enjoying the sea, she called him her ‘beach boy.’ Another snap of the quarterback enjoying a Strawberry Açai from Starbucks on a plane got him the title of the ‘Pink Drink King.’

With one year of eligibility left, the senior quarterback entered the transfer portal and announced his transfer to Oregon in December. 2023.

Dillon Gabriel: A good year and a transfer portal shocker

Dillon Gabriel threw for 3,660 passing yards and completed 255 passes for the Sooners in the 2023 season. It was his career-best season. The star QB threw 30 passing touchdowns while six of his 384 pass attempts were intercepted.

He led the Sooners to a 10-3 overall record and missed the Big 12 championship game. Gabriel then entered the transfer portal. Some of the reported reasons were the departure of offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby to the Mississippi State Bulldogs and the emergence of Jackson Arnold as the future of the Sooners football program.

But head coach Brent Venables refuted the Arnold angle, saying it was always going to be Gabriel’s last season with the team.

