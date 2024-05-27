$1.3M NIL-valued Oregon WR Evan Stewart inks new deal with football equipment brand NXTRND

It’s NIL-day once again for Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart who signed a new deal with football equipment brand NXTRND. The 20-year-old two-sport athlete transferred to Oregon from Texas A&M with high hopes and is currently raking in money off the field.

His decision to join the Ducks was one of the biggest transfer portal wins for Oregon who’ll compete in the Big Ten this fall. The junior wideout from Tennessee now joins the ranks of NXTRND’s ambassadors like Travis Hunter and Caleb Downs.

Stewart's partnership with NXTRND, a brand known for its innovative football gear, includes a full photoshoot, an example of his marketability and influence. This deal adds to his impressive roster of endorsements, which also includes Coach and NOCCO USA.

The five-star plus recruit has a substantial social media following, boasting around 2.4 million followers, predominantly on TikTok. Stewart has also opted into the EA Sports College Football 25 video game, promoting it on Instagram, among other platforms.

The Texas A&M's track & field star, valued at $1.3 million in NIL (per On3), ranks No. 13 in the On3 NIL 100 and No. 10 in college football.

What will Evan Stewart look like at the Oregon Ducks?

Dan Lanning scored a major win for the Oregon Ducks by securing the services of former Texas A&M wideout Evan Stewart. As the Ducks prepare for the upcoming season, the wide receiver position will be one to watch, with Stewart joining an already talented roster.

Oregon’s receiving corps, featuring Tez Johnson, Traeshon Holden, and Gary Bryant Jr., will now include Stewart, who promises to be a dynamic target for transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel. Head coach Dan Lanning is enthusiastic about Stewart’s potential.

"I think speed, catch radius," Lanning stated (per On3). "There’s a lot of things that pop off with Evan. He saw a lot of opportunity here with what we’ve done with our wideouts."

Stewart’s college career stats speak volumes. He was at Texas A&M for two years, recording 91 receptions for 1,163 yards and six touchdowns. Even though injury halted his 2023 season, he amassed 53 receptions for 649 yards and two touchdowns as a freshman.

