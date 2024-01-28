$1.6 million NIL-valued Jalen Milroe elates youth campers by launching deep bullets in Alabama football camp

Alabama QB Jalen Milroe is using the offseason to give back to the community. The 21-year-old had a breakout season for the Crimson Tide in 2023 as a QB1. With Nick Saban's retirement and the arrival of Kalen DeBoer, Milroe will look to build on that in 2024.

Before Jalen Milroe begins his preparation and training for the 2024 campaign, he held his first Youth Football Camp on Saturday at Hillcrest High School in Tuscaloosa.

In a video posted on YouTube, Jalen Milroe enthusiastically engaged with kids aged 6-18 at his Youth Football camp. The clip showed him lobbing deep passes down the field as the kids tried to to catch the passes from the Alabama QB.

Milroe, with an NIL value of $1.6 million, attended Michael Vick's youth football camps while growing up in Houston, Texas. The QB has come a long way and passing on his experience to kids in training camps.

Milroe said that he wants the kids to achieve their dreams while enjoying the process:

"They can aspire to achieve all that they want to achieve. But also, enjoy the process. Having fun, playing the game that they love."

Jalen Milroe looking forward to playing under Kalen DeBoer

The Alabama Crimson Tide embark on a new phase after 17 years under Nick Saban. With Kalen DeBoer as the new coach, a few key players decided to transfer during the 30-day window.

However, Milroe is returning to Tuscaloosa for his fourth season and is excited to play under DeBoer, who's known to build great offenses.

"It’s been great," said Milroe. "It’s been great to have him here with the transition, but that’s been big, to have him here with all that he’s done. He’s very personable, and he’s bringing good energy to the locker room, so we’re all excited to have him here."

Can Kalen DeBoer replicate the same success he had during his two-year stint with Washington in Tuscaloosa? It will be interesting to see the Crimson Tide's new playbook under DeBoer in 2024.

