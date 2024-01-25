WATCH: $1.7 million NIL-valued Jalen Milroe lights up Auburn basketball game lifting Iron Bowl trophy with two others

Alabama’s $1.7 million NIL-valued quarterback Jalen Milroe, strong safety Malachi Moore, and Greg Byrne, the athletic director at the University of Alabama, were honored with the Iron Bowl Trophy at halftime of the Alabama-Auburn basketball game.

The presentation took place at the Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa on Wednesday.

On Nov. 25, 2023, Alabama football was honored with the ODK Sportsmanship Trophy for winning the 2023 Iron Bowl. The game ended with a thrilling 27-24 victory for Alabama, thanks to a last-minute touchdown scored on fourth-and-31.

The Iron Bowl is the historic rivalry between the Crimson Tide and the Tigers. Alabama holds the record for the longest win streak, with nine consecutive wins from 1973 to 1981, and the largest victory, with a score of 55-0 in 1948.

Both the University of Alabama Crimson Tide and the Auburn University Tigers are founding members of the Southeastern Conference (SEC) and are located in Alabama.

The next meeting between the teams is scheduled for Nov. 30, 2024.

Jalen Milroe praised Kalen DeBoer's influence on Alabama's vibe

Jalen Milroe #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide, poses with the MVP trophy

Jalen Milroe recently spoke with ESPN's Jay Williams and Karl Ravech courtside during Alabama's basketball game against Auburn.

Milroe praised the atmosphere at Coleman Coliseum, calling it one of the best in the country. When asked about his relationship with the new football coach, Kalen DeBoer, Milroe expressed his happiness with the energy DeBoer brings to the team.

“I’m big on relationships,” said Milroe. “Something I try to do. Just really get to know my new head coach, and he’s done a really good job with the squad. He brings a good energy to the building. I’m super happy to have him here.”

Regarding his experience as Alabama's quarterback, Milroe mentioned that wearing the 'A' on his jersey is a matter of pride for him.

“That is something that I always don’t forget, that I have a lot of pride wearing the ‘A’ because it means a lot," Milroe said. "The resources behind the ‘A’ sets you up for your next 40. To be the starting quarterback at Alabama is truly a blessing and I’m so proud of it.”

Jalen Milroe mentioned that it's a blessing to be part of Alabama.

