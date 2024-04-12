$1.9 million NIL-valued Quinn Ewers unlocks new milestone with latest private air travel deal ahead of 2024 season

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers delighted Longhorns fans with his decision to return to the program for an extra year instead of declaring for the 2024 NFL draft, where he was expected to be one of the top picks.

The $1.9 million NIL-valued quarterback (per On3) recently signed a lucrative NIL deal with private jet travel company NICHOLAS AIR.

“I’m fired up for my new partnership with NICHOLAS AIR. It is a first-class organization and a perfect match for my travel needs. Their attention to detail and commitment to high-level service for their Members is second to none. Proud to represent their brand,” Ewers said.

NICHOLAS AIR founder NJ Correnti was full of praise for Ewers during the announcement of the deal.

“We are really excited to welcome Quinn to the NICHOLAS AIR family. He’s got exceptional talent and is the type of leader and player that makes college football exciting to watch. We look forward to seeing Quinn excel on the field and seeing him onboard with NICHOLAS AIR,” Correnti said.

Quinn Ewers gearing up for stellar 2024 season

Quinn Ewers had a solid 2023 season throwing for 3,479 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions on 69% completion to lead the Texas Longhorns to the Big 12 championship and the semifinal of the college football playoffs.

Although he did not declare for the NFL draft, Ewers participated in the Texas Pro Day, throwing to the likes of wide receivers Xavier Worthy and Adonai Mitchell and got rave reviews for his showing in front of NFL scouts.

The 2025 quarterback draft class, including players like Shedeur Sanders, has been described as less impressive than 2024, with players like Caleb Williams, Bo Nix, and Heisman winner Jayden Daniels.

Last month, Quinn Ewers explained why he opted for an extra year as a Texas player instead of declaring for the draft.

"The main thing for me was just getting more experience," Ewers said. "I had some people put together a pretty good chart on the more you play and the more experience you have, the better you end up playing and succeeding in the NFL. I just wanted to put myself in a better spot to be able to succeed at a high level once I hopefully get there."

Ewers will have stiff competition for the QB1 spot from Arch Manning, with many college football fans invested in the talented quarterback's progression due to his family background.

