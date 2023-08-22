$1 million in buyout for Jennifer Cohen, apart from another $225,000 set aside by UW in retention bonuses: Reports

The University of Southern California has hired Jennifer Cohen as its athletic director. She is now set to leave the University of Washington and, with the terms of her contract, is set to forfeit a substantial amount of money.

University of Washington insider Christian Caple posted how Jennifer Cohen will owe around $1.2 million to the school for leaving while under contract.

During her introductory press conference on Monday, she proclaimed that joining the Trojans was the only job she would leave the Huskies for.

"There was only one school I'd ever leave UW for, and that was USC. I just felt like it was time for me to stretch. It was a great run. This is a new chapter in my life, both personally and professionally, and it was the perfect fit." h/t ESPN

This is going to be an interesting time for the university as they prepare for the final season as members of the Pac-12 before joining the Big Ten in 2024. She is officially replacing Mike Bohn, who resigned in May after controversy struck.

Cohen will still be seeing the Huskies as they have also joined the Big Ten, being part of its expansion in 2024.

What has Jennifer Cohen done throughout her career before becoming the USC Athletic Director?

Jennifer Cohen has been working in the college athletic sphere for a long time as she has worked as an athletics administrator in multiple spots. She worked at Pacific Lutheran University, the University of Puget Sound, and Texas Tech University.

She parlayed that success while working at the University of Washington in 1998. However, she did not become the interim athletic director until February 1, 2016.

The Washington Huskies took the interim tag off on May 25 and she was one of three female ADs in Power Five conferences.

What should we expect out of the USC Trojans in 2023?

With their move to the Big Ten next season, the USC Trojans have a lot of hype this year. They have the reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams returning for his final season before the 2024 NFL draft. This team is headed by coach Lincoln Riley and the defense has improved since last season.

They lost the Pac-12 Championship Game against the Utah Utes last season, but the excuse was Williams had an ankle injury. This season, the Trojans are a favorite to win the NCAA Championship and should be in the College Football Playoffs in their finale in the Pac-12.