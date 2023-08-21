11 votes become essential for Stanford and Cal to get ACC membership despite conceding less media rights money

Stanford and Cal are still hopeful to join the Atlantic Coast Conference. With the Pac-12 down to four teams, Stanford and Cal have expressed their interest in joining the ACC.

The ACC has been one of the few conferences that haven't been active in college football realignment and expansion. Stanford and Cal got a no vote to join the ACC but revealed that they wouldn't take any media right money for the first few seasons to entice the other schools to accept them.

Now, the ACC is set to vote again, getting 11 votes is key, as college football insider Jim Williams reports.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

"Stanford, Cal and SMU should know this week if they have a future in ACC. The trio have yet to get the 11 votes needed for membership they remain 1 vote shy.

"Multiple news outlets are reporting if the conference can't get either FSU, Clemson, UNC and NC State to vote YES then there's no hope for Stanford, Cal or SMU to join the ACC despite their many concessions including a tiny media rights portion they're willing to accept."

Currently, Florida State, Clemson, North Carolina and North Carolina State remain uninterested in adding Stanford and Cal. Why they don't want the schools to join the ACC is unknown, but the hope is that one of the schools will flip.

Stanford wants to play Power 5 football

A big reason why Stanford wants to join the ACC is the fact that the school wants to remain playing Power 5 conference.

With the Pac-12 down to four schools, it cannot be a Power 5 conference. If it does merge with the Mountain West Conference or American Athletic Conference, its future as a Power 5 conference would be uncertain.

"I think the players that committed to us and came here, they want to play Power 5 football, and that is what our intention is with this university," coach Troy Taylor said. "I can't imagine anything else."

If Stanford, Cal and SMU do get voted into the ACC, it would also mean more travel for the schools. However, Stanford has been vocal in saying that they would be fine with the traveling.

"I'm okay with traveling. Our guys love playing football, and if you've got to travel a little more, that means when people come play us, they got to travel," Taylor said.

"We want to be in a great conference, and we're sure that will happen. The travel, if that happens, it's fine."

For now, Stanford remains in the Pac-12, but the hope is that they will be accepted into the ACC soon.