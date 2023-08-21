4 ACC teams play villains for Stanford, Cal, and SMU to join the FBS powerhouse with member polls becoming a key factor: Reports

The ACC has been one of the few conferences that has been quiet in college football realignment and expansion.

As the Big Ten, Big 12, and Southeastern Conference are all set to add teams in 2024, the Atlantic Coast Conference has remained on the sidelines.

However, with the Pac-12 down to just four schools, Stanford and Cal have expressed interest in joining the ACC. SMU has also shown interest in joining the conference, but early on, the schools didn't get enough votes to join.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Now, according to CFB insider Jim Williams, Florida State, Clemson, North Carolina, and North Carolina State have all voted no on adding the three schools.

Expand Tweet

"Stanford, Cal and SMU should know this week if they have a future in ACC. The trio have yet to get the 11 votes needed for membership they remain 1 vote shy.

"Multiple news outlets are reporting if the conference can't get either FSU, Clemson, UNC and NC State to vote YES then there's no hope for Stanford, Cal or SMU to join the ACC despite their many concessions including a tiny media rights portion they're willing to accept."

It's a bit surprising to some to see the four powerhouses of the ACC not be interested in adding new schools to the conference. FSU has also expressed its desire to leave, as the school was frustrated with the conference over the media rights deal.

Will the three schools join the ACC?

As of right now, as long as FSU, Clemson, UNC, and NC State all vote no, Stanford, Cal, and SMU won't be joining the ACC.

The news is no doubt disappointing, but it is expected that money is playing a big role in why Stanford, Cal, and SMU won't join the ACC. However, Stanford and SMU have both said they would forgo the media rights money for a few seasons to allow the other schools to benefit.

However, it appears even that isn't enough to switch the four schools' no vote to a yes.

What's next for Stanford and Cal then?

If Stanford and Cal don't get into the ACC, the future of the schools is uncertain.

The Pac-12 is expected to either merge with the Mountain West Conference or the American Athletic Conference. If that's the case, then Stanford and Cal would likely remain in the Pac-12 and be part of the merger.

However, both Stanford and Cal have been adamant about joining the ACC, and the hope is that a deal will be reached soon.

Poll : Do you think the ACC will allow Stanford, Cal and SMU into the conference? Yes No 0 votes