“117 degrees 60 minutes plus overtime”: Lane Kiffin joins forces with Ole Miss star to push his body to the limit

Ole Miss Rebels coach Lane Kiffin is training with Winston Watkins to prepare the freshman for the 2025 season. The wide receiver is looking to get in shape in hopes of playing a key role in the team's offense. "Winnie" joins the Rebels after achieving 78 receptions for 1,011 yards and 17 touchdowns in his senior year for the Venice High School Indians.

On Tuesday, Watkins shared a photo of himself and Kiffin after a workout on X.

"Great work this morning with my guy!! @Lane_Kiffin," Watkins tweeted.

Kiffin reposted Watkins' tweet and praised him for his commitment to working out with him.

"Great job Winnie!!!! 117 degrees 60 minutes Plus Overtime!! No one walks out!!! #LockTheDoors #NotForEveryone #DifferentMindest #AddedOvertimeAlso(Two person in lotus position emojis) @OleMissFB," Kiffin wrote.

Last season, Kiffin led the Rebels to a 10-3 record and placed fourth in the Southeastern Conference. The team was second in the league in passing yards (4,561), with Tre Harris as their best WR.

Harris led Ole Miss in receiving yards, completing 60 catches for 1,030 yards and seven touchdowns. His best performance was in the team's 52-13 victory against the Georgia Southern Eagles on Sep. 21. Harris played a key role in the win with 11 receptions for 225 yards and two touchdowns.

Another key wide receiver for Kiffin last season was Jordan Watkins. He was second in receiving yards for the team, with 49 receptions for 906 yards and nine touchdowns.

Both players left Ole Miss after the 2024 season to enter the NFL. Kiffin will look to his new WRs to help the team compete in the SEC.

Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver options for the 2025 season

Lane Kiffin has 15 wide receivers on his roster for the 2025 season. One playmaker who could have a bigger role on the team is Cayden Lee. He is returning to the Rebels for his junior year. Last year, Lee was third on the team in receiving yards, with 57 receptions for 874 yards and two touchdowns.

Another WR who may be a key player in the Ole Miss offense is De'Zhaun Stribling. He transferred to the Rebels after two seasons with the Oklahoma State Cowboys. In his junior year, Stribling had 52 receptions for 882 yards and six touchdowns.

Kiffin was also able to acquire Harrison Wallace III from the transfer portal. Last season, Wallace III finished with 46 receptions for 720 yards and four touchdowns playing for the Penn State Nittany Lions.

