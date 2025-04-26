Tre Harris drops 3-word message to kick off LA Chargers journey 

Tre Harris sent a message to the league after the Los Angeles Chargers drafted him. The second and third rounds of the 2025 NFL draft occurred on Friday, and Los Angeles used its No. 55 pick to acquire the former Ole Miss wide receiver.

Ad

On his Instagram stories, he shared a three-word statement in response to joining the Chargers.

"LETS GET IT," Harris posted.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Los Angeles shared a video of the moment when they told the wide receiver that they were going to draft him on X/Twitter. Chargers General Manager Joe Hortiz said that he knew the team would be able to acquire him in the second round before other franchises did.

"We're on the clock here, and yesterday I told coach that you're going to get to us. I just had a gut feeling, and sure as h*** you're sitting here on the phone with me, and I'm fired up to tell you you're about to be a Los Angeles Charger," Hortiz said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Hortiz also praised the wide receiver for recovering from a sports hernia to participate in the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine:

"I'll tell you what. You're a fun player to watch man, and I know...I was so impressed that you sat there, you had that sports hernia repaired, and you went out there and competed and ran at the combine man.

Ad

"You didn't care what time you put down. You showed you're a competitor. So, we're fired up to have you, and you're going to be a hell of a player for us," Hortiz added.

The video later showed Harris celebrating with his friends and family as they saw the LA Chargers announce that they drafted him.

Tre Harris' last season in college football

Harris joins the LA Chargers after two seasons with the Ole Miss Rebels. Last year, he had the best season of his college football career, registering 60 receptions for 1,030 yards and seven touchdowns.

Ad

His best performance was in Ole Miss' 52-13 win against the Georgia Southern Eagles on Sept. 21, 2024. The wide receiver led the team in receiving yards, achieving 11 receptions for 225 yards and two touchdowns.

On Nov. 23, 2024, he played his final game with the Rebels in their 24-17 loss to the Florida Gators, where Harris had one catch for 43 yards and one touchdown. He suffered his sports hernia injury in the first half and didn't return for the rest of the game.

Ad

The LA Chargers' decision to sign him allows quarterback Justin Herbert to have another wide receiver option for the 2025 NFL season.

What did you make of the LA Chargers drafting Tre Harris? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tyriece Simon Tyriece Simon has a bachelors degree in journalism and graduated from York College. His hobbies during his free time includes reading books, watching movies and playing video games. Know More

LA Chargers Nation! Check out the latest Chargers Schedule and dive into the Los Angeles Chargers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.