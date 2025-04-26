Tre Harris drops 3-word message to kick off LA Chargers journey 

By Tyriece Simon
Modified Apr 26, 2025 10:46 GMT
NCAA Football: Mississippi at Florida - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Mississippi at Florida - Source: Imagn

Tre Harris sent a message to the league after the Los Angeles Chargers drafted him. The second and third rounds of the 2025 NFL draft occurred on Friday, and Los Angeles used its No. 55 pick to acquire the former Ole Miss wide receiver.

Ad

On his Instagram stories, he shared a three-word statement in response to joining the Chargers.

"LETS GET IT," Harris posted.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Los Angeles shared a video of the moment when they told the wide receiver that they were going to draft him on X/Twitter. Chargers General Manager Joe Hortiz said that he knew the team would be able to acquire him in the second round before other franchises did.

"We're on the clock here, and yesterday I told coach that you're going to get to us. I just had a gut feeling, and sure as h*** you're sitting here on the phone with me, and I'm fired up to tell you you're about to be a Los Angeles Charger," Hortiz said.
Ad
Ad

Hortiz also praised the wide receiver for recovering from a sports hernia to participate in the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine:

"I'll tell you what. You're a fun player to watch man, and I know...I was so impressed that you sat there, you had that sports hernia repaired, and you went out there and competed and ran at the combine man.
Ad
"You didn't care what time you put down. You showed you're a competitor. So, we're fired up to have you, and you're going to be a hell of a player for us," Hortiz added.

The video later showed Harris celebrating with his friends and family as they saw the LA Chargers announce that they drafted him.

Tre Harris' last season in college football

Harris joins the LA Chargers after two seasons with the Ole Miss Rebels. Last year, he had the best season of his college football career, registering 60 receptions for 1,030 yards and seven touchdowns.

Ad

His best performance was in Ole Miss' 52-13 win against the Georgia Southern Eagles on Sept. 21, 2024. The wide receiver led the team in receiving yards, achieving 11 receptions for 225 yards and two touchdowns.

On Nov. 23, 2024, he played his final game with the Rebels in their 24-17 loss to the Florida Gators, where Harris had one catch for 43 yards and one touchdown. He suffered his sports hernia injury in the first half and didn't return for the rest of the game.

Ad

The LA Chargers' decision to sign him allows quarterback Justin Herbert to have another wide receiver option for the 2025 NFL season.

What did you make of the LA Chargers drafting Tre Harris? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

About the author
Tyriece Simon

Tyriece Simon

Tyriece Simon has a bachelors degree in journalism and graduated from York College. His hobbies during his free time includes reading books, watching movies and playing video games.

Know More

LA Chargers Nation! Check out the latest Chargers Schedule and dive into the Los Angeles Chargers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Veer Badani
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications