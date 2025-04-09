$14 million worth Lane Kiffin shares cute toy picture of him and dad Monte Kiffin via latest IG post

Lane Kiffin shared a heartwarming moment of his life with his fans on social media. On Instagram, the $14 million worth (as per Celebrity Net Worth) Ole Miss head coach shared a picture of himself and his dad, Monte Kiffin, represented as toys.

The snippet showcased cute miniature models of Lane and his father in Tennessee gear. These toys pay homage to their time coaching together for the Tennessee Volunteers in 2009.

Monte Kiffin passed away last July. The Rebels' official Instagram page shared a post honoring his achievements, noting that he spent his last moments with his family and loved ones by his side. He was 84 years old at the time of his death.

"Monte Kiffin, 84, peacefully passed away today in Oxford surrounded by his family and friends. As his grandson Knox said, he's free of pain and smiling down on us from above. Please keep the Kiffin family in your thoughts and prayers during this time," the post read.

Monte played for the Nebraska Cornhuskers in college. The Minnesota Vikings drafted him with the 202nd overall pick in the 1964 NFL draft. He spent just one season in the NFL before playing in the CFL and COFL (Continental Football League) during his short professional career.

The elder Kiffin then turned to the world of coaching after hanging up his cleats. He began his journey as a graduate assistant for the Cornhuskers in 1966. He then spent some time coaching in the NFL and at the collegiate level. He was also the mastermind behind the iconic 'Tampa 2' defense with the Bucs.

When Lane Kiffin was named as the head coach of the Rebels, Monte joined his coaching staff as a player personnel analyst.

Lane Kiffin paid a heartwarming tribute to his dad after his death

Following Monte Kiffin's passing in July, during an SEC media day, Lane Kiffin took some time to talk about the legacy of his father.

The Ole Miss coach talked about his dad's personality and kindness. He also shed light on the impact that he had on the lives of many.

"He (Monte) used this term and now I'm using this term in description of him because I feel like there's very few superheroes, there's very few great ones that loved everyone and tried to help everyone they cam in touch with forever. Whether you were big or small, whoever you were, he tried to help."

Despite fighting the grief of his loss, Lane Kiffin helped the Ole Miss Rebels to a 10-3 campaign and a Gator Bowl victory over Duke. The team is gearing up this offseason to be recognized as a legitimate contender for a spot in the 12-team playoffs this upcoming season.

