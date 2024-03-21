$14M worth Lane Kiffin reacts to Jim Harbaugh’s garage sale in Michigan as former HC moves to LA Chargers

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin has a unique sense of humor which he never shies away from projecting on social media. On Wednesday, he had fun with Jim Harbaugh.

With Harbaugh moving to the NFL to lead the Los Angeles Chargers after winning the 2023 national championship with the Michigan Wolverines, he's clearing out his mansion in Ann Arbor. Kiffin, worth $14 million, (as per Celebrity Net Worth) casually reacted to the garage sale on X:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂"

The snowglobe collection was a hit at Harbaugh's garage sale. Also, fans didn't hold back on the spying equipment and binoculars dig owing to the sign-stealing allegations that Jim Harbaugh faced in the 2023 college football season.

Lane Kiffin backs Nick Saban over NIL

Ole Miss Rebels coach Lane Kiffin has thrown his support behind former Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban's stance on the impact of name, image, and likeness and the transfer portal on college football.

In an interview with On3 Sports, Kiffin expressed his concerns about how these developments have affected the sport. Despite benefiting from these changes at Ole Miss, Kiffin stressed the negative consequences, labeling them as a "disaster."

Acknowledging the necessity of adapting to the new reality, Kiffin highlighted the challenges faced by coaches and administrators in dealing with the evolving dynamics of college football. Kiffin believes that the emergence of the transfer portal and NIL deals has prompted him to rethink his approach to recruiting.

With greater uncertainty surrounding player commitments, the Ole Miss coach said he favored transfer prospects over high school recruits and was cautious about the financial demands of incoming players.

