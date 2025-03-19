  • home icon
  $14M worth Lane Kiffin shares 100% real reaction while receiving daughter Landry's credit card bill

By Prasen
Modified Mar 19, 2025 00:09 GMT
Landry Kiffin (L) | Lane Kiffin (R) [IG/@landrykiffin, Getty]

Lane Kiffin is no stranger to big numbers, especially when it comes to coaching contracts. But the Ole Miss football coach's latest reaction to a hefty credit card bill from his daughter, Landry, is pure gold comedy.

Kiffin shared a moment every parent can relate to: being shocked by their child’s spending habits. In a hilarious TikTok video on Tuesday, $14 million -worth Lane Kiffin (as per Celebrity Net Worth) reacted to the sound that plays when it’s “Amex statement day.”

His face said it all as he reacted to Landry’s spending.

From making moves on the sidelines or sharing personal moments, Kiffin always keeps things entertaining. His latest post gave a small glimpse into life off the field, where even a top coach deals with everyday surprises.

Lane Kiffin is a trigger-happy social media user

Lane Kiffin took Ole Miss to a 52-0 Gator Bowl win and a 10-3 record in 2024. His coaching acumen has made the news frequently as has his engaging social media presence.

Kiffin explained his mindset about his social media activity on "The Dan Patrick Show" (Timestamp: 1:15):

“I just said something on Twitter, just because it was so aggressive. Just to kind of … I've been in a Twitter mood here the last two years, and our people love it.”

youtube-cover
Kiffin’s social media presence keeps him in the spotlight, but his coaching has been equally impactful. Since taking over at Ole Miss, he has transformed the team’s offensive strategy, making it one of the highest-scoring teams in college football. He holds a 34-15 record with the Rebels.

Kiffin has established a fast-paced and aggressive play-calling style. He has developed several players, like quarterback Jaxson Dart and defensive tackle Walter Nolen, who are projected to be high picks in the NFL draft in April.

The former USC coach has put Ole Miss on the map in the college football landscape and in the national championship conversation.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
