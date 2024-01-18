"1st round runway talent": Danny Kanell has wild NFL draft projection for Deion Sanders' sons amid LV fashion show debut in Paris

For the early part of the 2023 college football season, the eyes of the football world were fixated on the Colorado Buffaloes and their head coach, Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders. The quarterback for the Buffaloes this season was Deion's son, Shedeur Sanders.

This week, Shedeur and his brother Shilo walked in a Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris. College football analysts, including "Dusty and Danny" co-host Danny Kanell, reacted to it with wild draft projections.

“If these dudes aren’t 1st round NFL talent they could be 1st round runway talent," Kanell said.

Both Sanders brother will enter draft next year

Shedeur Sanders was going to enter the NFL draft this year but decided against it to play one more year at Colorado.

Sanders' return to Colorado will bring continuity for the Buffaloes as they prepare for their debut season in the Big 12, where they aim to be more competitive than they were in the Pac-12 last season, when they ended 4-8.

Last season, Sanders threw 3,230 yards and 27 touchdowns. These are impressive figures to have, but this year's NFL draft quarterback class includes Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and Jayden Daniels, all of whom are stronger than him.

Delaying entering the draft will boost his prospects and allow him to become a first-round pick next year.

His brother Shilo also plays for the Buffaloes in the safety position. In 2023, he recorded a career-high 67 tackles and was a key part of the Buffaloes defense.

Shilo, like his brother, has not declared for the draft. However, there have been reports saying that both brothers will enter the draft in 2025.

