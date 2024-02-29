There has been plenty of speculation about where Caleb Williams will wind up leading into the 2024 NFL Draft. The USC Trojans quarterback has been projected to be selected first overall for seemingly his entire college career, however, there have been reports that he could attempt to dictate where he lands.

Speaking with Pete Thamel of ESPN, Williams denied the reports, revealing that he is not attempting to dictate his final landing spot. When asked about Chicago sports legends Michael Jordan and Walter Payton, he added:

"I’m 22. I didn't really get to see those players. As the saying goes, the legends live on. That's my goal of playing football — it's not money, it's not fame … it's to be immortal. I want to reach that sense of being a legend. Being at the table … and having a rightful seat through hard work and energy and time I've put into this game that we all love. It's appealing to be in a city like that. With legends that you've looked up to … reach for the standard they set and try to do anything to get there."

He added:

"This is what I've been preparing for my whole life. Since I was 10 or 11, this is what I wanted to do for the rest of my life. At that age until now, it basically feels like your whole life. I'm excited. I'm ready to get back on a football team around my teammates and my brothers — my new brothers now." [h/t ESPN]

Williams added that he would be excited whether he is selected by the Chicago Bears, who hold the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, or if they were to trade down and another team selected him. He noted that ultimately the Bears will have the final say, regardless of how he feels.

Ian Rapoport reveals Caleb Williams may not be consensus top pick

Caleb Williams has seemingly been the consensus first overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft for quite some time. Despite this, NFL insider Ian Rapoport revealed that may not be the case while speaking on NFL Network's The Insiders, stating:

"If you want to evaluate all the quarterbacks, you want to really get a landscape of where everyone slots in. You start at number one and you work your way down and it does not feel like it is a consensus that Caleb Williams is the number one overall pick. It doesn't feel like every team is saying, 'this is definitely my number one guy', but a lot of teams [are]. That is where we are."

While Williams has long been considered the top overall prospect in this draft class, it appears that some teams may not view him that way. The former five-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class threw for 10,082 yards, 93 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in his college career. He completed 66.9% of his passes while adding 966 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns. Williams was named the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner.