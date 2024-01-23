$2.7 million NIL-valued Caleb Williams secures first brand partnership after declaring for 2024 NFL draft

CFB fans were waiting with bated breath to see if USC QB and 2022 Heisman winner Caleb Williams would declare for the 2024 NFL draft. The 22-year-old had another year of eligibility left. But in the end, Williams decided to forgo his final year of college eligibility and declare for the 2024 NFL draft.

Being a popular name in the world of college football, Caleb Williams has made $2.7 million through NIL deals, per On3. Although he is going to lose some big deals due to his declaration for the draft and not playing one more year with USC, Williams has already landed his first big endorsement.

According to a tweet by On3 NIL, Williams has partnered up with Trolli which is famous for making sour gummies. Trolli has been the QB's favorite sideline and pregame snack since his youth football days.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Now, as a part of the endorsement, Trolli is releasing a limited edition 'Caleb Williams mix' pack of Trolli Sour Bite Crawlers.

Expand Tweet

According to On3's Eric Prisbell, the limited edition pack will have a combination of the QB's favorite flavors. It will also contain the sour cherry-lemon flavor as an homage to the USC Trojans' team colors of cardinal and gold. The pack will also feature a picture of Williams on the front with a football in his hand.

Also Read: Caleb Williams’ resurfaced Eli Manning video has Giants fans calling out Tommy DeVito: “He ruined it”

Caleb Williams is excited for his partnership with Trolli

The quarterback released a statement about this new partnership in which he said that he has been a fan of Trolli for a long time. He then went on to state that having his own personal mix with his favorite sour candy brand is a dream come true.

Expand Tweet

"I've been a fan of Trolli's Sour Bite Crawlers ever since youth football, and fans have even caught me sneaking them in on the sidelines during games throughout my college career. My friends and teammates have always joked about how much I loved them. So, having my own personal mix with this parternship with Trolli is truly a dream come true. I'm super excited to share these packs with everyone!"

These limited edition packs will be available through an online sweepstakes up until February 18 for everyone who visits Trolli's website. Apart from this, five lucky people will have the chance to win exclusive autographed merchandise from Williams along with other prizes.

Read More: Caleb Williams USC replacements: 5 transfer portal QBs Trojans should consider ft. Jayden Maiava and Will Rogers