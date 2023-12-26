Caleb Williams’ resurfaced Eli Manning video has Giants fans calling out Tommy DeVito: “He ruined it”

University of South Carolina star Caleb Williams is the consensus top quarterback in the 2024 NFL draft. He's expected to be a top-two draft pick and could even go first overall depending on what the Chicago Bears, who will likely hold the pick, decide to do with the quarterback situation.

Williams hasn't declared for the draft but is expected to. He will allegedly demand partial ownership and a record-setting contract from the team that drafts him. He has also dropped hints about his preferred landing spot. He recently liked a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, suggesting that the Bears should avoid drafting him if they pick first in the 2024 NFL draft.

Some fans have concluded that Williams wants to play for the New York Giants. The assumption is based on a post from the USC quarterback from 2019. Williams posted an edited video of him recreating Eli Manning's "helmet catch."

Giants fans were excited before realizing they had no shot at landing the quarterback. They are projected to land the sixth or seventh in the draft, and Williams will likely be a top-two pick.

The Giants were 2-8 after their 49-17 loss in Week 10 and would have been able to draft Williams had they sustained their poor form. However, quarterback Tommy DeVito leading them to three-straight wins has put a wrench in those plans. Giants fans on social media voiced their frustration about the situation:

2024 NFL Draft: Who will land QB Caleb Williams?

USC QB Caleb Williams

The Caleb Williams sweepstake has two frontrunners: the Washington Commanders, and New England Patriots. The Bears own the Carolina Panthers' first-round pick, which is currently projected to be the first overall pick. Chicago will likely stick with Justin Fields but could go trade their current starting quarterback and land Williams. The possibility is slim.

The Cardinals have Kyler Murray on the roster. He signed a $205 million extension in 2022 and is under contract until 2029, making it difficult to trade the quarterback. The Commanders and Patriots need a new quarterback and are currently projected to pick third and fourth, respectively.

One of the two will likely have to trade up to be sure of landing Williams if they remain in their current spots. While teams below them can also move up the board, the Bears and Cardinals will prefer not to drop too much and land one of the top prospects.

