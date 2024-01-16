Caleb Williams is heading to the 2024 NFL draft and is almost guaranteed to be the number one overall pick. The USC Trojans will be looking to replace Williams as they head to the Big Ten conference in 2024. Head coach Lincoln Riley will show his creative offensive mind with his next quarterback, as Williams was a generational talent.

The Trojans have quarterback Moss Miller on the roster. Miller led the Trojans with six touchdowns in the Holiday Bowl against Louisville. USC could go with Miller, but there is still talent up for grabs in the transfer portal.

Best transfer quarterbacks for USC Trojans

#5. Austin Mack

Washington's backup quarterback, Austin Mack, is in the transfer portal. This is after his former coach Kalen DeBoer left the Washington Huskies to join the Alabama Crimson Tide to replace legendary coach Nick Saban.

Lincoln Riley of USC should consider Mack because of his unique size at 6ft 8in. Mack towers over his own lineman, and Riley could develop an offensive scheme that takes advantage of this natural ability.

#4. Jordan McCloud

Jordan McCloud entered the transfer portal after a solid season for James Madison University. He threw for 3,413 yards and 32 touchdowns as they became the story of college football with an 11-1 record.

If McCloud joined the USC Trojans, it would be his fourth college team in his career. Riley would be able to use McCloud's dual-threat ability as USC joins the Big Ten in the 2024 season and will need a dynamic player at the quarterback position.

#3. Taulia Tagovailoa

The younger brother of Miami Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa, Taulia Tagovailoa, has been a four-year starter at Maryland. He is the Big Ten's all-time leading passer, and he can continue that streak if he were to transfer to USC.

Tagovailoa is trying to get an extra year of eligibility from the NCAA, and it is not clear if it will be granted. His experience could be just what USC needs in his first year in the Big Ten without Caleb Williams.

#2. Jayden Maiava

Former University of Nevada Las Vegas quarterback Jayden Maiava has an advantage over any other quarterback on this list. This is the fact that Maiava is already at USC through the transfer portal.

Maiava was the Mountain West Freshman of the Year after throwing for 3,085 yards, 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 2023, leading UNLV to a 9-5 record and a spot in the Mountain West title game.

#1. Will Rogers

Will Rogers’ experience makes him one of the most highly sought-after quarterbacks in the current transfer portal. Originally, the former Mississippi State quarterback had transferred to the Washington Huskies. Rogers, in his Mississippi State days, threw for over 12,300 yards and 94 touchdowns

This was before the Huskies' loss to Jim Harbuagh’s Michigan Wolverines in the College Football Playoff National Championship. Nick Saban then retired as the Alabama coach, and Kalen DeBoer replaced him. This has allowed Rogers to enter the transfer Portal once again. This opportunity could lead USC to bounce on one of the most experienced quarterbacks in the portal.

