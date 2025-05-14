$2.7M NIL-valued Ryan Williams hypes up Alabama baseball star Justin Lebron over latest highlight reel

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ryan Williams had a strong freshman season. He emerged as the team's leading wide receiver, making 48 receptions for 865 yards and eight TDs. As a result, he has been rewarded with several NIL deals, which bring his NIL valuation to $2.7 million.

However, the money has not gone to his head as Williams always takes the time to heap praise on his teammates and other athletes at the University of Alabama. On Tuesday, he did so again, hyping up Alabama baseball star Justin Lebron.

The Alabama Baseball's Instagram account posted a highlight reel of Lebron from his baseball career at Alabama, and Williams reposted it on his Instagram story. He did not have much to say but showcased his support by putting three 'ice cold' emojis at the top of the post.

Image taken from Ryan Williams' Instagram story.

While Ryan Williams took some time out of his day to show his support for Justin Lebron, he has kept himself busy this spring. He has been a full participant in spring practice and will be looking to build on his strong freshman season. Heading into his sophomore year, Williams will be expected to take on a larger role by head coach Kalen DeBoer and the rest of the coaching staff.

Ryan Williams will need to adapt to a new starting quarterback next season

Part of the reason Ryan Williams was able to have so much success as a freshman was because he had one of the best QBs in college football, Jalen Milroe, throwing him the ball. However, Milroe was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2025 NFL draft and will be starting his professional career. As a result, Williams will need to adapt to a new starting QB.

While Milroe was a great QB for Alabama, having a new QB could benefit Williams. Milroe was one of the best running QBs in the nation, and as a result, did not pass as often as many other top QBs. So, with a more pass-focused QB, Williams could see a big jump in his statistics.

However, it is not clear who the starting QB will be for the Crimson Tide next season. Redshirt junior Ty Simpson appears to be the favorite to win the starting job after a strong performance in spring practice. However, redshirt sophomore Austin Mack and true freshman Keelon Russell are still in the mix.

