"Could be the best LeBron ever" - Fans react to Alabama SS Justin LeBron impressing as potential No. 1 pick in 2026 Draft

LeBron James has had a large impact on both basketball and pop culture since he entered the NBA back in 2003. However, a new LeBron has entered the scene in the college baseball world. Justin Lebron is one of the top prospects in next year's MLB draft class. The Alabama shortstop has been putting on a show this season, leading fans to compare him and the NBA legend.

Justin Lebron burst onto the scene this year, but in the eyes of fans, his last name draws as much interest as his play on the field does. Fans reacted to Lebron being lauded as one of the best players in the country by bringing James into the conversation, stacking the two athletes against one another.

While Justin LeBron is playing well for the Alabama Crimson Tide on the diamond, James is working his way back to the basketball court, recovering from a groin injury that has kept him out since early March. Without James on the court for the Lakers, fans might have moved on, with one jokingly calling Justin Lebron the best athlete of his name the sports world has seen.

"But what does this mean for LeBron James' legacy?" one fan asked humorously.

"LeBron going 1-1?" questioned another.

Other fans applauded Justin Lebron's success, saying that regardless of the sport, Lebrons are pure athletes.

"Ballplayer!" said one fan.

"12 homers and 48 RBIs in 23 games," posted another, marvelling at Lebron's stats.

"Every time I've watched, he's popped off the screen," appluaded another.

LeBron James isn't the only James in the NBA anymore, either

While Justin Lebron is challenging James' popularity in the college baseball world, Bronny James might be starting to steal the spotlight from his father in the NBA. The rookie had his best game of the season for the Lakers in their 89-118 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night, scoring 17 points and dishing five assists.

James has been making waves in the sports media industry with his comments on the next face of the NBA, but the four-time champion turned heads when he confronted ESPN's Stephen A. Smith after the Lakers' game against the New York Knicks on March 6th. According to Smith, James sternly told him not to talk harshly about his son on national television.

Bronny James has had an up-and-down year in his first professional season, but his father and Lakers head coach J.J. Redick have said that the team has his best interests in mind when it comes to his development. Thursday night's game was a step in the right direction though, and if things go well, Bronny and his father could regularly share the court for Los Angeles.

