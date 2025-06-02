$2.7M NIL-valued Ryan Williams spills the beans on unique story behind thrilling touchdown during Georgia matchup in 2024

Alabama Crimson Tide star receiver Ryan Williams opened up on his thrilling touchdown against Georgia last season to beat the Bulldogs.

Williams was a five-star true freshman last season who now has an NIL valuation of $2.7 million according to On3, and will be one of the best receivers this season.

Last season, Williams put his name on the map against Georgia as he recorded six receptions for 177 yards and a touchdown. His touchdown was the game-winning touchdown, and he spoke to Jon Gruden about the play.

"I'll tell him the truth. On this play, the conversion rule is, if it's Cover-2 or cloud, that is the only way you can convert," Williams said to Jon Gruden. "As you can see, I converted anyway. It is because we had a conversation on the sideline, I wasn't supposed to convert, technically, it isn't a missed assignment, because I scored, but technically it's a missed assignment."

As Williams says, he wasn't even supposed to run that route, as the coaches didn't call that play at all. But, he says he spoke to Jalen Milroe and they talked about this situation, so those two themselves made the change with no one knowing.

After getting the touchdown, Williams says all Kalen DeBoer said to him was nice touchdown.

Williams finished his true freshman season with 48 receptions for 865 yards and 8 touchdowns.

Ryan Williams believes he could've been better in 2024 at Alabama

Although Ryan Williams was one of the best receivers in college football last season, especially as a true freshman, he felt like he could've done more.

Williams was happy with his season but felt like he still could have done better, and is looking to do more in 2025.

“People are going to say it was solid, good. I think I could have done a lot better,” Williams said, via The Athletic. “Left some plays out there, but that’s part of the journey. It was all right, but we’re looking on to bigger and better things.

“The biggest thing that I learned was understanding when my body was trying to tell me something. The student-athlete life is not an easy task, so just understanding when to take time to rehab your body and making sure to be efficient with all your time.”

Williams enters 2025 as Alabama's No. 1 receiver and will be a focal point of the Crimson Tide's offense. He enters the year with the 12th-best odds of winning the Heisman at +3000.

