CFB insider reveals Kalen DeBoer making massive move to secure highly coveted 2026 class recruit

Kalen DeBoer took over the Alabama Crimson Tide as Nick Saban's replacement. Despite high expectations, he didn't have the debut he hoped for in Tuscaloosa, mustering an underwhelming 9-4 campaign and losing the ReliaQuest Bowl showdown against the Michigan Wolverines.

Ad

Amidst his preparations for his second year, DeBoer is also making moves to strengthen the Crimson Tide's 2026 recruiting class. According to On3's Andrew Bone, the program is targeting highly coveted 2026 recruit Jett Washington.

On Sunday's episode of The Inside Scoop, Bone said that Alabama and Oregon are the top two teams to potentially land Washington's commitment. He also talked about the safety's official visit to Kalen DeBoer's team this past weekend.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I think it's tight," Bone said. "We've talked about it for several months. And it looks like it's an Alabama-Oregon battle now. There's some other schools that are still in it. ... But it still seems like it's a Alabama-Oregon type race.

"He's in Tuscaloosa right now. Came in a little late. Arrived on Saturday morning. So he's going to spend all day Sunday. And he is really the only visitor that's still on campus and then get a lot of one on one time with the coaching staff."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In April, Jett Washington visited the Crimson Tide during their A-Day spring game. During an interview with 247Sports, he said that he had a good time in Tuscaloosa and that Alabama is one of his top commitment targets.

"The Tides are extremely high on my list," Washington said.

Kalen DeBoer and Alabama reportedly make offer to 2027 four-star LB Ja'Bios Smith

Last week, the Crimson Tide provided a scholarship offer to 2027 four-star LB Ja'Bios Smith. That comes after they secured the early commitments of EDGE JaBarrius Garror and four-star athlete Alexander Ward.

Ad

Smith plays for Swainsboro High School. After the offer from Kalen DeBoer's team, he shared his thoughts with Touchdown Alabama.

"This offer means a lot to me," Smith said. "Alabama has actually been recruiting me as if I was a top priority for a while, but they are very detailed in their process, and for them to feel like I'm a fit, is an honor."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Kalen DeBoer has a lot to prove if he wants to retain his job as the Crimson Tide coach. The first step in the right direction would be to emerge as a competitor for the national championship this upcoming season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!