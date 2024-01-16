$2,800,000 NIL valued Caleb Williams is considered to be one of the most gifted quarterbacks in college football. He began his collegiate journey with Oklahoma in 2021 and spent the past two seasons with the USC Trojans. And after three seasons of college football, Williams is now transitioning into the next leg of his football career.

Through social media, Caleb Williams announced that he is officially declaring for the 2024 NFL draft. The 22-year-old is viewed as an exciting prospect given his talents as a quarterback. Throughout his college career, Williams went on to record 10,082 passing yards and 93 TD passes. He also won the 2022 Heisman Trophy for his incredible performance at USC.

However, because USC struggled in the recently completed 2023 season, many fans have come forward to roast Caleb Williams and his decision to declare for the draft. One fan even commented about him being a bust first-round pick:

"Projected biggest bust in the 2024 draft class"

Here are a few more reactions to the 22-year-old quarterback's NFL draft declaration:

Williams is regarded as a clear front-runner to be the No.1 overall pick in the 2024 draft. He even decided to opt out of the recent Holiday Bowl game that USC won 42-28. Thus, it was expected that the next possible move for the quarterback would be to declare for the draft.

After an impressive 2022 Heisman-winning campaign, expectations were high for the young quarterback. However, Williams did not enjoy the same kind of success in 2023 as he did during the 2022 season. He went on to record 3,333 passing yards and 30 TD passes last season as the USC Trojans finished with an 8-5 overall campaign.

Caleb Williams' 2024 NFL draft projection

Standing at 6-foot-1, Williams has an elite arm that allows him to make accurate passes even in tight windows. He is also successful in making accurate pin-point passes even on the run along with elite improvisational abilities to read the situation on the field to make plays.

While he may not be the prototypical size of an NFL quarterback, Williams is expected to be the No. 1 pick. If the Chicago Bears, who have the top pick in the draft, decide to pass on Williams for Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels, then the Washington Commanders might be happy to pick him up as the second overall pick.

