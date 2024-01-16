Why does Caleb Williams not have an NFL agent? Exploring reasons for USC star's decision before 2024 draft.

Caleb Williams, one of the past decade's most-hyped draft prospects, has been spotlighted as a potential No. 1 pick since his early college years. And this season served as an unofficial tank-a-thon for the USC quarterback among QB-needy teams.

Thus, many eyes are on Williams' moves ahead of the 2024 NFL draft. This article will examine his decision not to hire an agent before draft day, highlighting his unorthodox moves and analyzing whether they could affect his chances of going No. 1.

So, let's get to the Caleb Williams sweepstakes.

Why doesn't Caleb Williams have an NFL agent?

According to NFL insider Kalyn Kahler, Caleb Williams has not yet hired an NFL Players Association agent, and scouts do not expect the potential first pick to do so, saying instead he will be hiring a unique management team.

It's important to note that Williams has regularly gone against the grain in the months leading up to the conclusion of the 2023 college football season. Reports have come out of his camp of desiring equity in his potential NFL team and his desire to skip out on the draft entirely if a team that he doesn't like gets the No. 1 pick. However, it's unlikely that such would occur in the coming months.

Williams' decision not to have an NFL agent at the moment all boils down to the changing climate of collegiate sports in America.

Williams has earned a large amount as a USC star, giving him leverage previously deemed impossible for a college football player. While it's clear that the allure of playing in the NFL is way bigger than any NIL deal at the collegiate level, it's not surprising that Williams is testing the waters and setting a precedent for potential college stars as they jump to the pros.

Will Caleb Williams be the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft?

By all indications and aside from something from left field happening, Caleb Williams will have his name called first in the 2024 NFL draft. Williams's upside is too high, and his combination of passing and rushing has the potential of taking the league by storm from Week 1 in his rookie year.

At the very least, Williams will be taken in the first two or three picks. Most draft analysts have him ahead of LSU's Jayden Daniels or North Carolina's Drake Maye. However, some have listed the quarterbacks in different orders or inserted Ohio State superstar wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. ahead of him.

Ultimately, the lure of building a franchise around Williams seems too good to ignore. Williams should be the first name called when the draft happens, and one lucky team will have a skilled passer to build around for the next decade and then some.

The Chicago Bears hold the first pick.

