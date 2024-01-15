USC star Caleb Williams has finally declared for the NFL draft, with fans thinking the Chicago Bears, who hold the No. 1 pick, will 'ruin' him if they take him.

Much had been made of Williams' impending decision with the thought that he might stay in college another season, but his attention has now turned to the NFL.

Just what the Bears will do at the quarterback position is an interesting watch. Keep Justin Fields and build around him, or take Caleb Williams and move forward with a different quarterback.

But, if the Bears do take Williams, fans think it will be the beginning of the end for the now-former USC star.

Fans take shots at Bears over potential Caleb Williams pick

It is no secret that Williams will likely go No. 1 and it also isn't a secret that the Bears have a huge decision to make at the quarterback position.

But if Chicago does take Caleb Williams with the first pick in the draft, one fan thinks the franchise will ruin him.

"Bears gonna ruin him."

Other fans gave their thoughts on the Bears potentially taking Williams first overall.

It appears that most fans are intrigued by Williams declaring for the draft, and now we have to wait until the draft to find out where he will land.

Should the Bears draft Caleb Williams first overall?

That is the franchise-altering question. Justin Fields has had a tough start to his NFL career, but he showed some real promise over the last month or so of this season.

Fields finished with a 5-8 record this season as injuries plagued his year, but it was still the most games he has won in his three-year career.

But is the allure of drafting a potential generational talent in Williams too good to pass up? If so, then the Bears will likely trade Fields with a host of teams in need of an upgrade at the quarterback position.

It is an interesting situation that will be played out over the coming weeks, as the Bears seemingly have everything in their hands and which direction they decide to point the franchise in could have long-lasting effects.